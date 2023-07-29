Conaway Homes has received conditional approval for the division of lots in its Judson Road development that will consist of 59 homes that will be for rent.
The Villas at Judson Road will have two retail lots along the front of the approximately 13-acre Judson Road Property. An entry road, called Westway Lane, will divide the two retail lots — one where a gas station has indicted it will locate.
Conaway Homes previously said the single-family homes would be one-story; 1,4,00-1,500 square feet; with three bedrooms; two bathrooms; and a two-car garage. Westway Lane would meet Fairfax Lane, which will meet Maplewood Circle.
Longview's Planning and Zoning Commission gave its conditional approval to the plat in July, with requirements for Conaway Homes to make some repairs to some of the infrastructure that's been installed and some other measures.
The development is on the west side of Judson Road, south of Tall Pines.
No Eastman decision
Eastman Chemical officials said Friday they would likely make a decision by year's end regarding the location of the company's second methanolysis project in the United States.
The company previously said the Longview plant is in the running as a location for the company's new polyester plastic recycling technology.
If selected, the Longview plant would see about $800 million in investment that would create about 200 jobs.
Eastman expects to begin making products and producing revenue using the new technology at its Kingsport, Tennessee, plant by the end of the year.
"For our second U.S. methanolysis project, we are down to a small number of potential sites for this project. An area of focus as we move forward is incentives, and we are pursuing these at both the state and federal level," company officials said in a prepared statement when releasing Eastman's quarterly financial results.
"There are new federal incentives that have been announced this year that create additional opportunities for our project. We expect to finalize both state and federal incentives before year end. We are also making good progress on frontend and value engineering for the project, as well as permit preparation work. We now expect to make a site announcement before year end."
Retail shuffle
Burlington, a national off-price retailer with a location at 103 W. Loop 281 in Longview, acquired 50 Bed, Bath & Beyond locations that closed as part of the company's bankruptcy, including the former Longview location at 422 W. Loop 281, Suite 200.
Additional details weren't immediately available from a Burlington representative.
Dutch Bros. open
Longview's second Dutch Bros. Coffee opened Friday at 309 E. Loop 281, next door to the Murphy gas station at Airline Road. The first Dutch Bros. opened in June at 1500 W. Loop 281.
The coffee shop will be open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Restaurant moves
Louisiana Cajun Cafe and Daiquiris is now open in a new location.
Previously located near the Starbucks on Loop 281, the restaurant moved to 3052 N. Eastman Road, Suite 100.