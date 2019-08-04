Regions Bank is nearing completion of a new branch at 722 W. Marshall Ave. with plans to close its downtown branch at 213 N. Fredonia St.
The bank informed customers the downtown branch will close at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, and the new location will open at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16. The Marshall Avenue address formerly was location of a Jack in the Box, which closed in fall of 2017 and was demolished to make way for the new office.
“Regions evaluates all our locations on a number of factors — including traffic, accessibility, transactions, profitability, size and what we believe we need to serve our customers and the community well,” bank spokesman Mel Campbell said.
He said Regions leased the downtown location and will own the new site, which is smaller.
Regions Bank, based in Birmingham, Alabama, this past fall hired BDG Architects of Tampa, Florida, to design a 2,128-square-foot building, according to data from Longview Development Services.
Savvy Sisters moves
Diana Kardash has moved her Savvy Sisters estate and consignment store a block west from the Heritage Tower building at 208 N. Green St. She plans to reopen this week in the Summit II building at 210 E. Methvin St.
Kardash needed to vacate the six-story Heritage Tower building because it is undergoing conversion into an apartment complex for people 55 and older. She was the last tenant to leave the 84-year-old building.
“I’m just glad this is over,” said Kardash, who has been searching for another location for three months. “I’m just looking forward to getting back into business and getting the store settled in order.”
Kardash bought Savvy Sisters a year ago from Kristy Boyd.
The store will maintain the same business hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the Summit II building.
Tenaci Commercial bought the two-story, 14,886-square-foot building in March from 201 E. Methvin St. LLC.
It’s named for the Summit Club, which opened in 1980 as a member-only restaurant atop what’s now the VeraBank Building, at Fredonia and Tyler streets.
Nafie Asad bought the club in 1998 and relocated to 210 E. Methvin in 2005. In 2013, he left the Summit II for a new building at 3700 Judson Road.
Interim HealthCare
Two women who have been friends for four decades, along with their husbands, have opened an Interim HealthCare franchise in Longview. The business helps place caregivers, certified nursing assistants and nurses.
Cendy and Brent Davis and Shanna and Don Arter have set up shop at 713 N. Fourth St., Suite 1.
Shanna Arter said Cendy Davis has worked for Interim HealthCare about 15 years in Redding, California, and they decided a year ago to start a franchise.
Arter said Interim HealthCare helps to place caregivers, CNAs and nurses into nursing homes and the clients’ homes. Clients may need personal care such as preparing meals, bathing and dressing.
It accepts clients who have veterans or long-term-care benefits or who pay for the services.
Arter said she and her partners plan to open another Interim HealthCare office once they get established in Longview.
Visit interimhealthcare.com for more information.
Once Upon a Child
Kimberly Boyles, owner of the Once Upon a Child resale shop at 103 W. Loop 281, Suite 203, will mark its grand opening Thursday through next Sunday with employees dressed in costumes, door prizes and other promotions.
Promotions will begin with the first 20 customers on Thursday receiving a Once Upon a Child tote with crayons and a $10 gift card. Face painting will be offered from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Once Upon a Child is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Visit onceuponachild.com/longview for more information.