A two-story restaurant and bar is planning to locate inside The Crossing at Main and Main development, at Loop 281 and U.S. 259 in Longview.
A building permit application filed with the city of Longview shows the construction value for Cargo would be close to $2 million. Plans filed with the city show the new building would be constructed near an existing retention pond located in the 42-acre development and off of a new street that was built into the commercial center, Nealy Way.
The plans also show the restaurant would include a number of entertainment options in the surrounding area.
Michael Graham, managing member of Cargo LLC, confirmed the new 9,000-square-foot restaurant also will feature several outdoor elements — two outdoor pickleball courts, a fenced children's area with a splash pad and other climbing toys, an 18-hole putting course, and an outdoor stage and seating.
Cargo hopes to begin work on the site within 30 days, depending on permitting.
Medical training school opens
Necole's Learning Academy, at 1616 Judson Road in Longview, is offering classes toward certification in a variety of medical professions.
Shez Wilson, general manager for Necole's Learning Academy in Longview, said Necole Mitchell opened her first Learning Academy in Jacksonville two years ago and now has expanded into Garland and Longview. Wlison said the Longview school celebrated its grand opening Aug. 26 and officially opened Aug. 29. Classes start Tuesday with registration still available.
The school offers courses that can lead to certification as a medication aide, medical assistant, phlebotomist, pharmacy technician and other medical jobs, with courses that last three to 12 weeks depending on the certification a student is seeking.
Wilson said some people had been driving to the Jacksonville campus from Longview for classes. That and the closure of Vista College, which offered similar classes in Longview, prompted the school to expand here, she said.
"We wanted to provide the opportunities to Longview and the surrounding areas as well," Wilson said.
Registration is available online at www.necoleslearningacademy.org or in person. For more information, call (903) 424-1146
Studio makes 'Joyful Noise' downtown
Kimberly Weinert's music studio brought "Joyful Noise" to downtown Longview.
Weinert is a former elementary music teacher who left her job at New Diana ISD after eight years when she and her husband started having children.
"I really wanted to stay home," she said of the decision to begin offering piano lessons from her home under the name Joyful Noise Piano Lessons. She quickly reached her limit of students, started a waiting list and then began hiring other teachers to help. Since then, she's relocated twice to accommodate more students and more options for lessons.
Weinert's Joyful Noise Music Studio recently moved to downtown Longview, to 208 N. Fredonia St., where Copper Tree Retreat Massage and Med Spa previously was located. It moved to another building downtown.
The music studio now employs more than a dozen teachers for piano, violin, voice, guitar, flute, percussion and ukulele. They offer lessons every day of the week to a studio that has grown to 235 students.
"The Lord has greatly blessed us," Weinert said. "We're just kind of in awe really."
For more information, visit www.joyfulnoisepianolessons.com or call (903) 932-2002.