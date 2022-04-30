A former gym in the shopping center at Johnston Street and Judson Road in Longview could become a restaurant and private club that serves alcohol.
The city's planning and zoning commission this month gave initial approval to a specific use permit for the restaurant. It's required so customers can drink alcoholic beverages on-site in the general retail zoning district where the restaurant would be located. The matter must go before the Longview City Council for final approval.
Brothers Nishil and Vivek Patel recently purchased part of the Chaparral Plaza shopping center through their company, NV Investment Management, with a temporary sign on their portion of the property using the name The Shops at Guthrie. The firm hasn't yet released details about the planned restaurant.
New storage planned
A climate-controlled storage facility is planned for the site of a once-infamous hotel in Longview.
Platinum Self Storage will be built just east of the Eastman Road/Marshall Avenue intersection, at 2015 E. Marshall Ave., where the American Dream Inn was once located. The hotel opened in 1947 as the Dun-Roamin’ Ranch Motel. It deteriorated over the years and became a place associated with drugs and crime. It was demolished in 2019.
The Kilgore-based Roberts and Hatchett Partnership later purchased the property. The firm also operates Zippy J's and other gas stations/convenience stores in the area, including the one at that intersection. Also, its first Platinum Self Storage is at 4851 Estes Parkway.
Brian Hatchett said this past week that the storage facility will be built in two phases, 46,000 square feet in the first phase and 23,000 square feet in the second phase. It will be one-story, and all units will be climate-controlled, he said.
He said the facility will be similar to the one on Estes Parkway, but "a little nicer." Initial plans filed with the city of Longview show landscaping around the proposed building, which would be built on a little more than 3 acres.
"That corner is pretty important to us," Hatchett said. "We want to do something very nice there."
He said his company anticipates beginning construction in the next 60 days.
New school opens
A new early childhood school at Life Church in Longview serves all children, including special needs children, in an inclusive setting.
Jasmon Mauldin is the founder and executive director of Cambridge Preparatory School, which she established at the church she's been attending for about 10 years. Life Church is at 5533 W. Loop 281, just west of Estes Parkway.
"Our programs encourage high academic success, servant leadership skills and exploring each child’s God-given passions, talents and gifts," she said, describing the school as a mission of the church. Mauldin said she's been an educator for 15 years, previously teaching in Gladewater, what is now Ware East Texas Montessori Academy and Hudson PEP Elementary school in Longview.
"We are the First early childhood facility in Longview, Texas, to offer specialized programs and services that cater to each individual child’s needs," Mauldin said in a prepared statement. "I have researched, developed and created programs and services to serve and educate All students, including students with learning differences such as ADD, ADHD, Twice Exceptional Students, Autism Spectrum Disorder, Tourette Syndrome etc.".
Crisman School in Longview previously offered similar services for school-age children until it closed amid funding problems in 2021.
"Around the world, children are excluded from schools where they belong because of disability, race, language, religion, gender and poverty. When all children, regardless of their differences, are educated together, everyone benefits — this is the cornerstone of inclusive education," Mauldin said. "We hope and pray that we can be a resource, support and inspiration to our local families and communities, a safe haven and positive learning environment that is all inclusive.
She said the school expects to be accredited through a nonprofit accreditation program within the next six months. It is a licensed child care facility.
Cambridge accepts children ages 24 months to five years and has openings for new students. Hours of operation are 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The school accepts private pay tuition as well services that help low-to-moderate income families pay for child care.