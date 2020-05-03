Judd Byrnes, who has worked two decades in the restaurant businesses, is converting the former Ellie Bee’s store at 117 E. Tyler St. into a restaurant/bar dubbed Judd’s Downtown.
“I just wanted to be back working for myself again,” Byrnes said. “We are working on construction right now. We are a good, solid two months away.”
He said he wants to wait to open until restaurants may be open to serve at 100% of their capacity. Gov. Greg Abbott Monday issued an executive order allowing restaurants to reopen for dine-in service to accommodate up to 25% capacity as the state continues its fight against spread of COVID-19.
The Longview Development Services Department on April 24 issued a commercial alteration permit valued at $30,000 to J. Stone Enterprises for the proposed restaurant.
The building is an empty shell that will require plumbing, new walls, restrooms and the installation of kitchen equipment, Byrnes said.
“I’ve got a storage building full of equipment waiting to put in,” he said.
Judd’s Downtown will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and serve “classic American food,” including steaks, salads, burgers and sandwiches, Byrnes said.
Murphy Express opens
Murphy USA opened its third convenience store in Longview at 301 E. Loop 281, the former local of a Ryan’s restaurant.
Murphy Express opened Tuesday under adjusted hours of 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily during the COVID-19 pandemic and will be open 24 hours “whenever the stay-at-home or equivalent orders are lifted,” said Jamie Zeilinger, project manager for Murphy USA at corporate headquarters in EdDorado, Arkansas.
Zeilinger, formerly a Longview resident, said the company hired 10 to 15 employees to man the convenience store.
Murphy Express carries standard convenience store food, including hot dogs, packaged deli sandwiches and soft drinks. It has eight fuel pumps outside.
Murphy made plans for the 2,824-square-foot convenience store long before the pandemic. Workers this past December began demolition of the former Ryan’s buffet-style restaurant, which closed in February 2016.
Murphy USA also has convenience stores at 2430 Gilmer Road and 4004 Estes Parkway.
Dental Academy plans trainingLongview Family & Emergency Dental Care opened a few months ago at 2840 Bill Owens Parkway, Suite B, is making plans to offer a three-month program to train dental assistants.
Adam Zaher, who has practiced dentistry for 17 years, said the intent of Ocean Point Dental Academy of Longview is to improve the quality of dental assistants to work for area dentists. He applied recently for a certificate of occupancy to open the academy at his dental practice.
He said dental assistants are trained to perform X-rays, perform lab work and sterilize equipment.
“They need to have more training to clean teeth,” he said.
Zaher said certified dental assistants with a minimum of five years of experience will teach in the program. He said he will be involved as well with teaching.
Each class would include from 12 to 14 students, Zaher said. Classes will be both days and evenings. He said he plans to partner with a nationwide academy.
The proposed school requires approval from the state, and it could be months before it opens.
House of Glam to reopen
Kenya Davis said she is making plans to open the House of Glam salon in the Gym 101 Fitness Center at 500 Allison St. in Gladewater.
However, Davis said she does not have a definite date because she has to wait for the Texas Department of Regulations to lift its order that has closed salons and barbershops during the pandemic. She owned a House of Glam in 2018 at 1809 NW Loop 281, but closed it because of the death of her mother, Katherine Oliver.
Davis, a Liberty City native, moved to San Antonio because her husband, Clifton, accepted a job there. She plans to operate the Gladewater salon Thursday, Friday and Saturday and by appointment only.