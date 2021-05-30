Fre’Duh’s Scratch Kitchen will feature a variety of turkey leg and stuffed turkey leg recipes when it opens Friday at 401 S. Mobberly Ave.
Freda Wobberton said her restaurant will be open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.
Wobberton previously said she started making turkey legs and stuffed turkey legs because she and her siblings would drive to Houston to purchase them. After her food attracted attention, she established a food truck in 2019 that she took to various festivals. She also graduated from Kilgore College’s culinary program.
Her menu includes turkey legs stuffed with crawfish mac and cheese; broccoli cheese casserole; and seafood boudin with crawfish tails, smoked sausage, shrimp and rice dressing.
Turkey legs that aren’t stuffed come in 11 flavors. Loaded baked potatoes also are available.
Lizzy’s relocates
Lizzy’s Diner is moving to 1301 Judson Road from Tuttle Boulevard.
Owners Eduardo Rivera and his wife, Elizabeth Vargas, said they have owned Lizzy’s Diner for nine years, after working at what was originally Pat’s Diner.
They expect to open at their new location, where Fit House Cafe and Grind and Shine Espresso previously were located, in two to three weeks. (Fit House still has a location in Longview Mall.)
The diner’s menu will remain the same, with all-day breakfast, soups and salads, sandwiches and hamburgers and diner favorites such as tacos, quesadillas, chicken fried steak and steak and chicken fingers baskets.
Hours will be 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday, with the restaurant reopening for dinner hours from 5-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Tea store nearing completion
Longview’s first HTeaO is expected to open next month at 2000 Toler Road, on the east side of Gilmer Road.
Franchise owners Jama Baskin, Laura Foree, Laurie Alexander and Cody Barnett also are a Sonic franchisee, with 50 stores in the Houston, San Antontio, Waco and Killeen areas.
HTeaO features 24 flavors of iced tea, made with “very high-quality tea” from Asia and India. Sweet and unsweet varieties as well as decaffeinated options are available. Tea drinkers also can visit a fruit bar to add more flavors to their drinks. Premium ice and water made through a double reverse osmosis process, snacks and HTeaO merchandise also will be available.
Rain has pushed the opening two months later than originally planned, with the store now expected to open between June 15 and the end of that month, the franchise owners said.
HTeaO’s location at Gilmer and Toler roads, where a former Church’s Chicken building was torn down, is along a busy corridor through Longview. McWhorter Park and its baseball complex are located nearby, along with several apartment complexes and schools.
“We like that there is a lot of growth in that area,” Foree said.
The store will employ about 18 to 22 full and part-time employees.
Raven Espitia is operational partner who will oversee the store, and Caleb Molina is assistant manager.
The franchisees also will be looking for a second location in Longview in the future.
The store’s summer hours are 7 a.m.-9:05 p.m. Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.-9:05 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-9:05 p.m. Sunday.
HomeGoods progresses
HomeGoods has applied for a building permit from the city of Longview to prepare its new location in Longview Mall.
The store, which features furniture, rugs, bedding, home decor, lighting and more, is locating in part of the former Sears store, next to Conn’s.