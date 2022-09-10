Teriyaki Madness is planning to open a location in Northloop Plaza shopping center, at Judson Road and Loop 281 in Longview.
A building permit application filed with the city of Longview shows the franchise location is planning a $400,000 renovation of a 1,862-square-foot space in the center that will consist of "interior finish out of existing retail spaces, dry wall partitions, new restrooms, wall and floor finishes, ceilings, commercial kitchen cooking equipment including hood and ANSUL system (fire protection), walk-in coolers, new HVAC equipment, millwork and decor."
The restaurant is set to move into suite A/B at the roadside edge next to Cici's Pizza.
Longview also is listed as a "coming soon" location on the company's website.
"Teriyaki Madness, a fast-casual Asian restaurant concept featuring a Seattle Teriyaki menu, is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order Teriyaki dishes prepared with all natural, fresh ingredients that are served quickly, at a reasonable price in a fun and relaxed atmosphere," the website says. "The brand is dedicated to 'Spreading the Madness' so that everyone can experience the best teriyaki on earth. The 'Fresh, Fulfilling, and Fits your Life' concept was recently recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Franchise 500 company and by Franchise Business Review for their Top 50 Franchise Satisfaction award for 2015 and 2016. Teriyaki Madness was founded in 2003 and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 150 locations in the U.S. Teriyaki Madness offers franchising opportunities nationwide for their concept to qualified single and multi-unit candidates."
Brookshire buying land
The Longview City Council on Thursday approved the sale of 0.087 acres of land to Brookshire Grocery Co.
The land is located on the Fourth Street extension in Longview, north of Hawkins Parkway, at Eastman Road. The city agreed to sell the land to the grocery company for $114,000
Brookshire has not responded to questions about its purchase of the land, but in 2015, Brookshire Grocery Co. purchased nearly 8 acres on Fourth Street. A realtor working on the project at that time said the company planned to build a “flagship store on the property.” The land is part of what was a planned, 50-acre development known as Park Central.
Brookshire has not filed any plans with the city indicating exactly what the company might be planning.
More ice cream
Downtown Longview’s Wild Honey Creamery opened its second location, at 405 W. Loop 281, Suite L, in the shopping center with Albertsons at McCann Road and Loop 281.
“We’re really excited,” said Sarah Ward, who owns the business with her husband, Justin, and Macy Bannert. Katy Hanyka is general manager of the original Wild Honey Creamery on Tyler Street and the second location.
Wild Honey Creamery began in 2019 as an ice cream cart with locally made ice cream flavors and focus on using locally sourced, all natural ingredients when possible. Ward and Bannert explained that the arrival of COVID-19 in 2020 meant that the events their ice cream cart focused on were canceled. It necessitated the standing location on Tyler Street. Hours are noon-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and noon-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.