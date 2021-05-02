The Crossing at Main and Main, at Loop 281 and U.S. 259 in Longview, could ultimately include multiple restaurants, multi-family housing and a variety of retail businesses.
Future Frontiers, which is led by Wade Johnson, is developing the 42-acre project next door to Mobberly Baptist Church. Johnson also is executive vice president of Johnson & Pace Inc., an engineering and architecture firm in Longview.
Bill Graham, managing director for Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates Graham Group, is the commercial broker representing the property. He’s also already an owner of one of the businesses in the development.
Work Smart is a new co-working office space at 3122 Nealy Way that offers daily and monthly lease options for office and work spaces. Wireless internet, utilities, coffee service and a rooftop patio are part of the amenities available to members. Work Smart is owned by Graham and his son, Michael Graham.
The development also has already seen Eastman Credit Union build and open a mortgage office. A Joe Hudson’s Collision Center also is under construction, along with a new coffee shop, Yukon Coffee. (Yukon Coffee already has a location open in Work Smart.) A national restaurant chain also is considering locating next to the standalone Yukon Coffee, Graham said.
The Grahams also have plans to open a restaurant. Nothing is final yet, but the bar and grill would be called Cargo and would be built around the water feature that’s a part of The Crossing, with a large outdoor area with picnic tables, a roof deck and play area for children. Live entertainment would be featured at night.
A couple of other businesses are considering locating in that area as well, including a smokehouse and cantina and brewery with an outdoor area. A grocery store/sandwich shop also is considering locating near Work Smart. Those potential businesses aren’t under contract, yet, but Bill Graham pointed to the possible businesses as adding to entertainment options and quality of life in Longview.
One study has logged Longview’s trade area at 411,000 people in the past, he said, and a lot of that traffic enters Longview at that corridor.
“It’s such a great corner,” he said, crediting Johnson with doing “a brilliant job” taking property to which there was no access and working with the Texas Department of Transportation to solve that problem. A traffic signal is under construction at the new Nealy Way entrance to The Crossing at Main and Main and Loop 281.
Azalea begins Longview surgeries
Azalea Orthopedics surgeon Dr. Justin Bartley performed surgery in April in Longview, with plans for another surgeon to begin operating in Longview as well.
Azalea Orthopedics reported it has spine surgeons, orthopedic surgeons and pain management specialists who travel to provide services at 925 W. Loop 281 in Longview.
“We are thrilled to bring our services to the people and medical community of Longview,” Bartley said in a statement. “Making our patients’ lives easier is extremely important to our group. Our goal is to be the premier orthopedic group in East Texas. To realize this goal, we are focused on providing the highest-level outcomes and accessibility for our patients.”
Dr. Ken Kaminski will begin operating in Longview in the coming weeks.
Tyler-based Azalea Orthopedics has 10 locations around East Texas.
T-Mobile stores to remodel
The T-Mobile retail store at 116 E. Loop 281, Suite 101, in Longview is being “completely rebuilt” following the Sprint and T-Mobile merger in 2020.
T-Mobile reported that store “will emerge as a part of the flagship T-Mobile brand.”
“With unified T-Mobile storefronts, both Sprint and T-Mobile customers will have access to more stores serving customers. We expect the store to reopen in July. While the store will be closed during the rebuild, we do have another location in Longview at 530 E Loop 281 to serve T-Mobile customers in the area,” the company reported.