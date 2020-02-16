RNR Tire Express, a national franchise retailer based in Tampa, Florida, is making plans to set up shop at 709 Estes Drive.
The company applied Jan. 24 to the city’s Development Services Department to build a 5,600-square-foot building, records show. The new construction application lists a construction value of $900,000.
RNR did not return phone calls seeking information about its plans or timeline.
Established in 200 as RENT-n-ROLL, RNR has grown to include more than 100 locations in 23 states, RNR says in its marketing materials. The closest shop is in Tyler.
Val’s closes in Kilgore
Val’s Italian Restaurant & Pizza Kilgore at 210 E. Main St. has closed, the Kilgore Chamber of Commerce said via social media. Friday was its last day in business.
A person who answered the phone at Val’s declined to comment when reached earlier this week.
Val’s opened in the former Napolis Italian Restaurant in December 2016. Val’s is named for Val Lajqi, who opened the first location in Canton in 2005.
Johnson & Pace marks 25th
Johnson & Pace, a Longview-based firm that started with two partners and grew to 46 employees, marked its 25 anniversary with a party at The Reserve.
Civil engineer Wade Johnson and professional surveyor Lonnie Pace founded the company and the partnership expanded over the years into a firm providing services in architecture, structural engineering and industrial design.
Pace eventually retired, but the company continued with his name. Johnson’s wife, Delcine, stepped in as business manager after earning a business degree from the University of Texas at Tyler, and was promoted to president.
Johnson & Pace has cultivated long-term relationships with clients, and nearly half of the employees have worked for the firm for more than 10 years.
MyEyeDr. expands to city
MyEyeDr. has expanded into Longview with the acquisition of Vision Source at 2304 Judson Road.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Based in Birmingham, Alabama, MyEyeDr. was founded in 2001 and now operates in 25 states. It has about 25 locations in Texas.
Optometrist Jeff Jones founded Vision Source in 1987.
Visit myeyedr.com for more information.
Salons open at Sola
Cile Stokes, president of Sola Salons Studios Longview at 110 Triple Creek Drive, Suite 40, reported four new studios have opened.
They are:
Studio 14, with Stephanie Kirbow specializing in hair cutting, hair color, facial waxing and Aqua tape-in extensions.
Studio 21, with the Elise Experience Salon owned by Chabrea Blackmon offering silk press and other services.
Studio 22, with Hannah Lindsey specializing in brow, advanced hair cutting and color services.
Studio 25, with Darline Hunter specializing in natural hair, silk press and Influence products.
Visit www.solassalonstudios.com/locations/longview for more information.
rue21 adding plus sizes
The rue21 clothing store at 3088 N. Eastman Road is undergoing a renovation as one of 61 stores nationwide adding plus-size clothes this quarter,.
“As a leader in on-trend fashion at affordable prices, we have made the decision to strategically and aggressively expand rue21’s collection of plus-size clothes to teen girls and young women,” CEO Michael C. Appel said in a statement. “Plus is a ‘white space’ opportunity for rue21 because few retailers offer on-trend fashion at great prices in the full range of prices.”
Plus sizes go up to 4X, according to the company, which is based in Warrendale, Pennsyvlania, near Pittsburgh.
The rue21 store has been in Longview since September 2009 and at its current location since November 2014.
Visit rue21.com for more information.
The Braid Bar opens
Patricia McCoy, who has worked 11 years in the cosmetology field, recently opened The Braid Bar at 414 E. Loop 281, Suite 23.
“Braid is commonly know as the ‘kitchen of hair styling,’” McCoy said. She said she did not want to name her salon a “lounge.”
The Braid Bar is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and after hours by appointment.