Pizza King, the Longview institution founded 55 years ago by the Inman family, could be changing hands soon.
Top Right Pizza LLC, headed by brothers Rob and Mark Springer, obtained a liquor license from the city Nov. 5, according to city spokesman Shawn Hara. Pizza King is located at 1100 E. Marshall Ave.
Rob Springer also applied for a certificate of occupancy, a precursor to opening a business, Dec. 18 at the city’s Development Services Department, Office Manager Vance Wyly said. Wyly said the city will not approve the certificate until an inspection of the building is complete.
Mark Springer and Lisa Knight, one of three siblings who own Pizza King, said nothing is official.
“I cannot make a comment until I know if it is going to go through,” Springer said.
Said Knight: “We will talk to you when it is (deal) closing time.”
Both Springers are already in the food business. Rob Springer owns a Wendy’s franchise and his brother owns a Baskin Robbins.
The Inman family opened Pizza King in 1965, according to information on the restaurant’s website. In 1996, Hal and Wanda Inman handed over day-to-day operations to their three children: Knight, Hal Inman III and Tracy Alford.
Lil Tavern reopening
Peter Metoyer, who owned a tavern briefly 20 years ago on Marshall Avenue, said he plans to open Lil Tavern at the former location of Ray Gene’s It’ll Do Tavern at 321 W. Marshall Ave.
“I knew people and I did hang out there,” Metoyer said. “And I knew Ray (Armstrong) before he passed.”
Metoyer said patrons of Armstrong’s bar, which closed in late July, urged him to open a bar at the location. Armstrong, who had owned and operated bars since 1997, closed the tavern because of ill health and died Oct. 27.
He said Lil Tavern would be similar to Ray Gene’s, serving beer, wine and soft drinks.
“We are not changing anything, the way he’s (Armstrong) got it set up,” Metoyer.
Metoyer, who has a background in sales and marketing, said he does not plan to open Lil Tavern until late February. He applied Dec. 20 to the Longview Development Services Department for a certificate of occupancy.
“I still have a lot of paperwork to do,” Metoyer said.
Games 2 Go movingJonny Jobe, owner of Games 2 Go, said he plans to move a few doors down at the Marketplace Plaza at 103 W. Loop 281, from Suite 420 to Suite 310 to expand into more space.
Jobe said the new suite at 2,000 square feet is nearly double the size of the one he has occupied for about nine and a half years. He also owns a Games 2 Go at 101 Stone St., Suite 103, in Kilgore.
“We are going to be able to host more events,” Jobe said. “We are going to set up tables and let people come in and play games, just any (games). We will probably have video games set up as well.”
He said Games 2 Go sells video-game consoles, board games, card games and collectibles.
Games 2 Go will maintain store hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Arklatex Endeavors formed
Kevin Forbis of Longview has formed a partnership, Arklatex Endeavors, with John Hardy of Shreveport and Donny Daw of Bethany, Louisiana, to provide credit card and point-of-sale services to a variety of businesses. The new business is based at Forbis & Whitehurst PC at 501 N. Green St., where Forbis does bookkeeping work, he said.
The business name reflects the states where the partners live.
Forbis said business customers include restaurants, hotels, auto dealers, doctors offices, dry cleaners and car washes.
“We take care of our customers, anybody who accepts credit cards,” Forbis said.