Studio L Salon in Longview will move to a new location later this year, after owner Lynsey Tippitt said she purchased the building where Rumours Spalon is at 3394 N. U.S. 259.
Tippitt said her salon will move into half of the building, and Rumours will occupy the other half. Rumours, which she said recently changed owners, will continue to operate. Tippitt did not purchase Rumours, just the building.
"We'll be adding more stylists, but we'll still keep all our services that same," Tippitt said.
Tippitt has been in business for 20 years, including seven years as owner of Studio L Salon.
"I was excited with this opportunity, and I feel like the two businesses complement each other," she said. Her business provides hair-related service, she said. Rumours offers "medical aesthetics and wellness" services.
She said she purchased the building from Scott Zhorne.
"I"m excited to be beside (Rumours) and very appreciative and excited to have this opportunity to purchase the building from him," she said.
Resale shop renovations start
Gifts of Grace resale shop is preparing for its move to its new home in the former Kid's Station on West Loop 281.
Building permit information from the city of Longview shows more than $200,000 worth of renovations will be made to the building.
The 11-year-old resale shop, which helps support Wiseman Ministries, is in a 13,000-square-foot space in the North Loop Plaza shopping Center at Loop 281 and Judson Road. Gifts of Grace will have close to 20,000 square feet at its new location.
Jennifer Beddingfield, the organization's executive administrator, previously said the freestanding building would better serve the organization instead of something that's connected to a shopping center. The store could have parking lot sales, she said. The building also has a "great processing" area at the rear of the building and a loading dock, which the store does not currently have.
Warehouses planned
American Legion Boulevard, near Teague Park, will see the construction of about 30,000-square-feet of warehouse space in the coming months.
Joe Holland, who owns Holland Supply in Longview, has begun the permitting process for the city of Longview for what he said would be three, approximately 10,000-square-feet buildings.
"We thought it was a good location for access," he said. American Legion Boulevard runs between U.S. 80 and Whaley Street, which provides quick access to Eastman Road and then Interstate 20.
Holland was unsure of the construction time line at this point because of the uncertainty about the availability of construction supplies. He expects the warehouses will be used by small distributors, including his own business. Holland Supply's business includes selling textbooks to colleges overseas in the American territories.
"We think long-term there will be a demand for the warehouses," Holland said.