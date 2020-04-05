Pittsburg-based Scrubbies Wash USA is making plans to open its second express tunnel car wash in Longview in time to mark the company’s 30th anniversary, said Keith Sewell. He shares ownership with his mother, Linda Grundish, and brother, Paul.
Keith Sewell said Scrubbies bought Mr. Spiffy’s Magic Car Wash-Detail at 330 N. Spur 63 from Marshall Mitchell and is tearing it down to make way for the tunnel wash. Demolition will be done in about three weeks.
“We just felt like it is an area that we can serve well,” he said. “We will have more equipment than we have at our existing store” at 3616 McCann Road.
Sewell said the family hired Kent D. Martin Construction of Longview to build the car wash, a project expected to be completed in November.
Once completed. Scrubbies will have a tunnel 152 feet long, Sewell said. The location also will have 36 vacuums for use by customers at no charge.
Customers may pay for a one-time wash or a monthly plan with unlimited use at the new car wash or other locations with tunnels. The new location will be it fifth tunnel wash.
Founded in Pittsburg in 1990 as a car wash and coin laundry company, Scrubbies operates nine other locations in East Texas consisting of two automatic car washes, four coin laundries and four express-tunnel washes, according to its marketing materials.
Loan assistanceMr. Cooper, a national loan servicer that operates a customer care center in Longview, said it is providing additional assistance programs to help customers dealing with the unexpected impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their personal and financial lives.
The Coppell-based company is offering assistance to customers following the guidance outlined in the CARES Act while offering new digital tools and quickly increasing call center staffing.
Mr. Cooper said it also has made adjustments to its workforce at the call center on Triple Creek Drive off Judson Road.
“The health and wellness of our team members is our top priority, and we have taken proactive steps to successfully transition nearly every customer-facing team member to work from home, including our team members in Longview,” the company said in a statement.
The call center opened under the name Nationstar in November 2016, enticed by an incentive package from Longview Economic Development Corp. The center has 382 employees, according to LEDCO data.
Referring to COVID-19, Jay Bray, chairman and CEO of Mr. Cooper Group Inc., said in a statement, “What we are experiencing is unprecedented, and although it is too soon to tell what the long-term effects of this pandemic will be, we know that right now homeowners need a solution for mortgage payment relief.”
He said team members are working around the clock to serve nearly 4 million customers.
Mr. Cooper is offering customers facing a financial hardship as a result of the pandemic a forbearance plan, which allows homeowners to pause monthly mortgage payments for at least three months, with the option to extend up to 12 months as needed, during which time negative credit reporting and late fees are suspended.
Homeowners facing financial hardships related to COVID-19 are encouraged to sign into the company’s website at www.mrcooper.com to apply for the pandemic forbearance plan.
Longview rents increase
Rents in Longview increased by 0.1% in March, and have gone up only 0.3% over the past year, according to a report from rent tracker Apartment List.
San Francisco-based Apartment List said median rents in Longview were $771 a month for a one-bedroom unit and $938 for two-bedroom units in March.
It said said rents increased in the nine other cities in Texas that it tracks. Nationwide, Austin ranked third in rent growth at 3.5%, following Mesa, Arizona, at 4.8% and Nashville at 4.2%.