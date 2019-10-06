A Sears store at Longview Mall that closed in February has been revived briefly as Spirit Halloween in preparation for Oct. 31.
Spirit Halloween stocks costumes, mugs, tote bags, Fortnite video games and other merchandise for the spooky season. The seasonal Halloween retailer has more than 1,300 stores across the U.S. and Canada.
In Longview, it also is responding to pop culture, manager Melanie Alvis said. She referred to an animatronics Pennywise from the “It” horror movie, noting it is popular because of the recent release of “It Chapter Two.”
The store also carries bags of snacks named for rappers and hip-hop artists, assistant manager Brandon Bellomy said.
In-store displays such as a ship will be available for purchase on the day of Halloween, Bellomy said.
Spirit Halloween is open until Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Visit bit.ly/2oM4all for more information.
Nurse practitioner
Kelly Johnson has opened her nurse practitioner office, White Oak Family Medicine, at 103 S. White Oak Road.
The practice offers care for chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and thyroid disease along with acute care such as for colds, the flu, urinary tract infections and cuts, Johnson said.
She graduated this past November from the nurse practitioner program at the University of Texas at Arlington.
White Oak Family Medicine office hours are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Visit provider.kareo.com/kelly-johnson-np for more information.
E-commerce site sold
Randy York has sold his Longview-based website, Just8mm.com, to EverPresent Inc. of Newton, Massachusetts.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
“Just8mm clients will continue to enjoy the service they are accustomed to preserving their priceless home movies, and on top of that will have new access to best-in-class services to do the rest of their family memories project,” Eric Niloff, co-founder and CEO of EverPresent, said in a statement.
Niloff said EverPresent had grown in seven years from a basement shop of a husband and wife to a team of 76 employees with 40 or more locations throughout New England and the Tri-State areas.
Just8mm.com was founded by York in 2004 and has been based at his DVD Memories store at 1020 W. Loop 281, York said. He will close the store Friday while the Tyler store will stay open.
“I’m just going to pursue other interests,” York said.
Rents drop again
Longview apartment rental rates declined by 0.3% in September, marking the third straight month of month-over-month declines, a monthly survey showed. However, rents remained 0.8% higher than a year ago.
San Francisco-based Apartment List reported median rents in Longview in September were $775 for a one-bedroom unit and $943 for a two-bedroom unit.
Rents have declined since notching an increase in June, Apartment List reported. However, Longview’s increase in rent over the past year lags the state average of 1.5% and the national avenue of 1.4%.
Jim Tucker, owner of The Fairways apartment complex on McCann Road, said his complex experienced “great traffic” all summer.
“It appears to us that incomes are increasing and people are positive about the future,” he said. “We have not seen any rent decreases among our competitors.”
Rents have been increasing in cities across Texas. Of the 10 largest cities for which Apartment List tracks data, all of them have seen prices rise.
Plano remained the most expensive of the state’s major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,465. Austin experienced the fastest growth rate at 3.1% over the past year.