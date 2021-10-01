Work is underway to renovate a long-deteriorating shopping center on Pine Tree Road, close to Golden Flake Bakery.
The property was caught up in a 2014 synthetic marijuana case, when federal investigators shut down the Glass Dragon in that shopping center and other locations. Renovations had started at the center before the raid and work stopped as the case worked its way through federal court. It sat mostly vacant for years, with numerous complaints about the building's condition over the years.
The property sold in October to a group of investors, known as 900 Pine Tree Road LLC. The group includes local commercial real estate broker Cody Sage, with JBK Enterprises.
Sage said on Tuesday that renovations should be finished in a couple of months, with a total of six retail spaces created. Each one will be approximately 1,200 square feet, with three finished for rental and three left unfinished to customize for tenants
"It's going to look like a new building," Sage said.
Hallsville Medical Clinic planned
The city of Hallsville will have a medical clinic for the first time in a couple of years when Hallsville Medical Clinic opens in November.
The clinic will be located at 209 W. Main St., Suite D, in Hallsville, with a face familiar to the Hallsville community providing care there.
Physician Assistant Rene’ Halbert, PA-C, was the provider for close to 10 years until 2014 at a previous clinic that was located in Hallsville. She said that when COVID-19 hit, the clinic closed and Hallsville hasn't had a medical clinic since. She said hospitals took similar steps in other small area cities after COVID hit.
"Now that I'm at a place where I can open a clinic, I decided that we're going to open a clinic back up," she said. She was the provider in Hallsville for so long, she said, that people still called her and ask her to start practicing again in Hallsville.
The clinic will open Nov. 1 for scheduling appointments.
"We will do family practice, ages 2 and above," Halbert said, and provide routine health care, treatment for acute illness, coughs, cold and flu, and minor surgeries such as sutures and mole removal. The clinic also will provide telemedicine services and COVID-19 testing and treatment.
The clinic will employ a nurse and an office assistant. Dr. Mary K. McGee is Halbert's business partner but will not be seeing patients at the clinic.
Hours will be 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1:30-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Waitr expanding in East Texas
Food delivery service Waitr announced this past week that it's looking for 200 drivers in Tyler and Longview.
Drivers are independent contractors. They must have a valid driver's license, proof of auto insurance and a smart phone. They also must be at least 18 years old. Apply at waitrapp.com.
“We have a dedicated, hard-working group of team members, a diversified selection of restaurant partners and an independent contractor driver base, all working together to provide our diners with quality service,” said Carl Grimstad, Chairman and CEO of Waitr in a prepared statement. “These positions will help satisfy the continued demand for delivery from restaurant partners.”
Waitr first began working in this market in 2017.