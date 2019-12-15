Craig Benedict, who owns two Alpine Dry Cleaners in Longview, closed Sno-White Laundry and Dry Cleaners at 503 E. Cotton St. after 71 years in business.
He converted the building for use as an office and warehouse for his textile restoration company.
Benedict said he closed Sno-White in late November because longstanding roadwork hurt traffic to the coin-operated laundry and dry cleaner.
“People started going elsewhere,” he said.
Benedict said his parents, Billye and Jack Benedict, bought Sno-White in 1975 and he took over in 1984. He is referring former customers to the two Alpine Dry Cleaners. They’re at 1218 Alpine Road and 108 Delwood Lane.
The restoration business, FRSTeam Restoration by Alpine Cleaners, started two years ago at the Alpine Road location to provide a cleaning service for people who have sustained fire and flood damage.
“We work with a lot of insurance carriers,” Benedict said. “So, we remove what needs to be cleaned and restore it.”
He said he bought Alpine Cleaners on Alpine Road in 1984 and opened the dry cleaners on Delwood Lane in 1987.
Downtown clothing store opens
Arajah Wright opened The Wright Threads on Thursday at 125 E. Tyler St., selling athletic and casual clothing.
Wright, who previously worked three years at a tree service, said he saw an opportunity for a shop selling leggings, running shorts, sports shirts and other gear because of the growth of gyms in the area.
He said the timing of the opening gives the store two weeks to accommodate Christmas shoppers.
The Wright Threads formerly housed Nutrition Station, which closed after less than six months in business.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Huddle House plans to open in KilgoreAtlanta-based Huddle House is making plans to open its 23rd Texas restaurant in Kilgore.
“We are so excited to bring the Huddle House brand to Kilgore,” Tim Linderman, chief development officer, said in a statement.
Huddle House, which offers around-the-clock breakfasts and home-style food, has about 400 locations open or in development across the United States. In late October, it opened a store in Jefferson, and has a location in Mount Vernon.
Studio space available for rent
Elizabeth Lister opened TFS Studios at 2034 E. Cotton St., and is making it available for rent for photography, videos, podcasts and as a dance studio.
“We needed our own space,” Lister said. “We always had to go to Dallas.”
Lister said TFS, which stands for Texas’s Finest Secret, occupies a 3,000-square-foot building that formerly housed a cable company.
“We have models available for magazine shoots and video shoots,” she said.
360 Surveying expands into new spaceBret Read said he has outgrown his Hallsville-area home for 360 Surveying and has moved into commercial space at 2802 Gilmer Road, Suite 5.
Read, a licensed surveyor since May 2016, launched the business in February 2017 and needed additional space for himself and his growing staff. He said he currently has five employees and plans to hire three more to work on a field crew.
360 Surveying conducts surveys for residential and commercial property and for the oil and gas industry.
CarPlus Motors moving to High StreetSelwyn Broughton said he closed CarPlus Motors about three weeks ago at 3620 Estes Parkway and plans to reopen in January at 401 N. High St.
Broughton, who opened CarPlus a year ago and has worked in the industry for 15 years, said the new location at about 4,000 square feet will room to service vehicles in addition to selling them. It will have three service bays.
He said he plans to start buying cars in early January for sale after CarPlus Motors reopens.