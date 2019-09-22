A South Longview retail center that is home to a Family Dollar store and several other tenants has changed hands after being owned for three decades by the heirs of a Dallas/Fort Worth-based partnership.
The Tide is High Plaza LLC of Arlington purchased the High Plaza Shopping Center at 2430 S. High St. from High Plaza Center Inc.
Terms of the deal for the 58,377-square-foot center were not disclosed. However, the property has a market value exceeding $1 million, according to data from the Gregg County Appraisal District.
The Tide is High is a limited liability company that SkyWalker Property Partners of Arlington established to own the center, said Clint Holland, SkyWalker’s acquisitions director. Holland and Gary Walker, president and fund manager for SkyWalker, represented The Tide is High in the sale while Jason Vitorino of Strive Commercial Real Estate Advisors of Dallas represented High Plaza Center.
“Demographically, the tenant profile and the neighborhood fit really well together,” Holland said. Holland and Walker cited the center’s proximity to Mobberly Avenue, Estes Parkway and LeTourneau University.
SkyWalker said it has earmarked $300,000 for roof and parking lot repairs, plus cosmetic upgrades.
The center’s average tenant has been in place at least 10 years, according to Walker and Holland. They said Family Dollar occupies 8,640 square feet as the anchor tenant.
Other tenants are Barber Institute of Texas-Longview, Workforce Solutions East Texas, Wellness Pointe, Wingstop, Metro PCS, Little Caesars Pizza, Acceptance Insurance of Texas Inc. and Total Beauty Supply.
SkyWalker said Longview-based Beer Wells of East Texas will handle leasing and manage the neighborhood center.
“They are very professional about the way they do everything,” Beer Wells partner Walter Northcutt said. “And, they are very well versed in owning and running properties, and understanding the issues that would concern their tenants and such.”
Home Free Tattoo
Noah and Siena Coronado have opened Home Free Tattoo at 117 E. Marshall Ave. and said they are making it a place where families can feel at home.
“It’s a more upscale environment,” Siena Coronado said.
She and her husband have been thinking about opening their own tattoo business for a long time, Coronado said. She said Noah has worked in tattoo shops for 19 years, and she has worked in the field for five years.
Home Free Tattoo provides tattoo work and body piercing.
The shop is open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Design consign shop
Ginger Tharp, who has spent 38 years in the furniture business, has opened GiGi’s Design Consign at 4005 W. Marshall Ave., next to Sonic.
“I am a home decor consignment store,” Tharp said. “We have Hollywood estate items and set designer props and much, much more.”
Tharp said she enjoys working with people, adding, “My hope for this (business) is to become a destination.”
GiGi’s Design Consign is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and Sunday and Monday by appointment.
Gilmer Bodacious’ 30th
The Gilmer Bodacious Bar-B-Q at 855 U.S. 271 N. celebrated its 30th anniversary Thursday with the Gilmer Area Chamber of Commerce.
The event featured door prizes and other promotions.
Jerry Scarborough owns the restaurant.
White Oak U-Haul
Byrn Adams, owner of White Oak Muffler & Brake at 203 E. U.S. 80, has become a U-Haul neighborhood dealer.
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
For rentals or information, call (903) 686-0589 or visit bit.ly/2kJIqVA