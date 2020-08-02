The Southside Bank branch at 2001 Judson Road recently completed a $1 million interior and exterior remodeling project to update its look and upgraded technology.
“We are proud to reveal this newly remodeled branch that reflects our commitment to providing a modern banking experience,” Lee R. Gibson, president and CEO of the Tyler-based bank, said in a statement. “Our customers are the driving force for everything we do, and we can look forward to serving the Longview community in this space for many years to come.”
Southside Bank hired Riley Harris Construction LP of Tyler for the project.
Photo studio available for rent
Lauren Pipak, a former television station account executive, has opened The Social Snap at 434 E. Loop 281, Suite 101C, where customers can snap photos with a variety of backdrops.
“This is something where people can come in and have an experience,” Pipak said. “You buy an hour of time and you take as many photos as you want.”
She said she came up with the idea after seeing a website for a similar business in Orlando, Florida.She said the studio has several backdrops, including beach scenes, and plans to change the backdrops every three to four months.
Customers may use the studio for graduation and family photos, Pipak said.
She said her goal is to offer “something really awesome for Longview, like an experience they can have and remember.”Pipak said she now restricts use of the 18,000-square-foot building to eight people per session because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Social Snap is available by appointment on Thursday and Friday evenings and throughout Saturday, Pipak said. Children younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information, visit www.thesocialsnapetx.com .
Gas and Supply opens
Gas and Supply, an independent welding supply distributor, opened Monday at 105 Rothrock Drive, in a building formerly occupied by GG Distributing.
“We are excited to be in Longview ... because of the business opportunities in Longview,” said Regional Manager David Collett, who is based in Mineola.
Collett said Gas and Supply is operating a store and providing a delivery service for its customers. Gas and Supply sells safety equipment, along with gas and consumables for welders. Customers include contractors in the oil an gas industry, artists, sign makers and ranchers.
Roger Reneau is the manager of the store, which has 10 employees.Gas and Supply bought the former Automatic Gas Shop about 12 years ago at 2800 S. Green St., but closed it two years later because business was slow, Collett has said.
Gas and Supply keeps business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
For information, visit www.gasandsupply.com .
Tobacco store opens
Former building contractor Arturo Montoya on Tuesday opened High End Glass & Cigars at 414 W. Loop 281, Suite 7, and it was no pipe dream for him.
“I am just trying to start a different life here,” Montoya said, who worked in construction. “This is a complete different scene.”
Montoya said he sells tobacco and “all sorts of pipes.” He also carries vape pens with nicotine — not flavors.
“I’ve got a walk-in humidor cigar room,” Montoya said. “We actually do have a pool table and kind of like a lounge.”
High End Glass & Cigars is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday and stays open to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For information, visit the store’s Facebook page.
Report: Longview rents fell
Rents in Longview decreased by 0.1% in July, but they have risen 0.4% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, according to a report from Apartment List.
Rents also fell 0.5% from a year ago, the San Francisco-based tracking firm said.
Median rents in Longview in July were $774 a month for one-bedroom units and $942 for two-bedroom units.