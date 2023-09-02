The Bourbon Alley opened Friday in downtown Longview.
The speakeasy style bar revealed its location, 115 E. Bank Alley, and password to get in on Facebook and Instagram.
Longview native Christopher Wilks and his father, Bryan Wilks, opened the bar.
In a statement, the father and son said, "The Bourbon Alley captures the essence of mystery and allure reminiscent of the Prohibition era. Nestled discreetly in a back alley, eager patrons will need a secret password to access the speakeasy's opulent interior, reminiscent of the soulful jazz age."
The cocktail menu fuses "the spirit of Longview with the soul of Orléans. The cocktail menu is a testament to the craftsmanship of mixology, offering a symphony of flavors that pay homage to the diverse heritage of the Crescent City."
"We've meticulously curated an experience that transports our guests to the mystique of Orléans," Christopher Wilks said. "Every sip, every note of jazz, and every flicker of candlelight is designed to immerse you in a bygone era of sophistication."
The Bourbon Alley is open 5 p.m.-midnight Wednesday-Friday and 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday.
Radio-controlled car track
A proposed indoor track for miniature radio-controlled cars has received approval from the city of Longview.
The proposed track would be at 1615-B Pine Tree Road in a shopping center at Pine Tree Road and Pirate Avenue. The shopping center is zoned for general retail, and a specific use permit was required for an indoor amusement to locate there.
The city's Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council have approved the necessary specific use permit.
Halloween shopping
Spirit Halloween has two locations in Longview this year.
The temporary stores have opened at 1207 E. Marshall Ave., next to Super 1 Foods, and at 305 W. Loop 281, where Tuesday Morning previously was located, near Papacita's.
Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday; 11 a,m.-8 p.m. Thursday, and 11 a.m.-9p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Home sales
Longview saw more home sales at higher prices during July compared with a year ago.
The Longview Area Association of Realtors reported 106 homes sold during the month of July, up 26.8% from a year ago. The median price also increased 18.4% to $254,550. Inventory, though, dropped 10.9% to 164 homes on the market.
Rental property progress
Tyler-based Conaway Homes has started permitting to prepare individual home sites in its new Longview development, The Villas at Judson Road.
The development is expected to have 59, one-story homes that will be 1,400-1,500 square feet with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two-car garages.
Conaway Homes is planning for the homes to be rental properties. A company representative said additional details, including a completion timeline and rental prices, are not yet available.