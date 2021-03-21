Longview could have a fourth freestanding Starbucks by this fall.
On Tuesday, the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a specific use permit for a restaurant with a drive-thru window at Gilmer and Toler roads, about a block away and on the same side of the road as the Coffee Mill.
The applicant is Noble, RE LLC.
“Starbucks is looking for sites in Longview,” said Harry Chapman, who takes care of site planning for Noble. Waylon Logino is his business partner. Chapman described the company as a “preferred Starbucks developer for the Southwest” that has helped open coffee stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas and New Mexico.
“The Starbucks in Longview do exceptionally well, and they believe there’s room for one more for sure. I don’t know how many more after that,” Chapman said.
Freestanding Starbucks are at Hawkins Parkway and U.S. 259 and on Loop 281 in Longview. A third is expected to open this spring at Marshall Avenue and Spur 63. Target also has a Starbucks inside the store.
Starbucks found the site and asked Noble, RE to try to acquire it, Chapman said. Now that it’s received city approval, Chapman said it’s pretty certain the deal will go through. He said he hopes construction starts this spring so the store can open in the fall.
“That part of town is going to see some good retail and restaurant kinds of services go in there,” Chapman said. “Starbucks goes into an area and it opens people’s eyes and stimulates the growth around it.”
Home sales decrease
Longview home sales fell slightly in February compared with a year ago, with fewer houses on the market.
The Longview Area Association of Realtors reported 52 homes sold in February in Longview, down 7.1% from the 55 homes sold in February 2020. Listings were down, too. The association reported 163 active listings in February of this year compared with 288 in February 2020, a decrease of 39.4%.
New boat tour owners
The owners of Jefferson’s Made in the Shade boutique have acquired Jefferson Turning Basin Boat Tours.
Wesley Jones and Angie Hudson purchased the boat tour business from longtime owner Johnny Nance, Jones said. Nance had worked for boat tours since 1975 and purchased it in 1999. The business first opened in about 1969 or 1970, Jones said. Nance was able to operate the boat tours for about a week in 2020 before the pandemic hit and didn’t re-open this year.
“There’s so much history there,” Jones said. He hopes to restart the tours at the end of April or first of May after he’s able to complete improvements to the building and dock on the Big Cypress Bayou near downtown Jefferson.
The boats used on the tour were purchased in 1985 from the former “LaSalle Adventure” at what was then called Six Flags over Texas, according to the boat tour’s website, www.jeffersonbayoutours.com. Tours are an hourlong and tell participants about the history of the inland port of Jefferson.
“Back then, Jefferson was the largest town in East Texas because of all the industry and everything,” Jones said. Paddle boats would navigate up the bayou to pick up cotton. Many of the landmarks from that era are gone, but the tour points out where they were and tells participants about nature in the area.
”One of the biggest alligator gars caught in East Texas was caught right here in the Big Cypress,” Jones said.
Jones said they’re also planning to add a mining component to the tour business to give school groups and other children more to do. The business also will rent kayaks and canoes, and Jones said they have other plans for future expansion as well.