Longview’s Sunbird Barbecue soon will open in its first dine-in restaurant.
Bryan Bingham and his wife, Kimmy, and David Segovia opened their mobile barbecue business in 2021 after previously working at the Mobberly Avenue Bodacious Bar-B-Q. Segovia’s wife, Kay, also assists in Sunbird Barbecue.
“We’ve always known we wanted to get into a brick and mortar,” Bryan Bingham said, and they expect to open in their new location, at 415 N. High St., within a few weeks.
The building most recently was home to The Cace Kitchen until that business relocated deeper in downtown Longview at 104 N. Green St.
“The trailer has been great, but we’re pretty maxed out on what we can do,” Bingham said. Also, without a building, customers didn’t have a place to sit down and eat out of the weather.
Their barbecue pit will be on-site, and he said they do also hope to add an outdoor dining area later.
The community’s support for the business has been “overwhelming,” Bingham said.
“We wouldn’t be anywhere without the support of the community,” he said.
Sunbird’s food truck will remain open for now at Hyundai of Longview, at 3680 U.S. 259, but Bingham said they hope to be open on High Street within a few weeks.
Restaurant hours will continue to be 11 a.m. until sold-out Wednesday through Saturday, but Bingham said they hope to expand those hours later as the business grows.
New El Sombrero location
El Sombrero opened Friday at its new location at 2005 Toler Road in West Longview.
Mike Kittner opened the original restaurant 22 years ago on McCann Road in the Brookwood Village shopping center. He previously has operated locations in Hallsville and Kilgore but sold the one in Hallsville. The Kilgore restaurant has been closed since a fire in August, and Kittner plans to demolish and rebuild later.
He also has plans to open a second location in Longview.
The location that just opened, in the former Catfish Village, is almost double the size of the McCann Road restaurant at 9,200 square feet, and it has a drive-thru and a larger bar.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday to Saturday.
Ownership change
The Ritz Salon at 1901 Judson Road is under new ownership.
Claudio Castro and Jeff Pugh purchased the salon in late 2022. They learned it was for sale while working at the Barber Institute.
Pugh is working at the salon full-time, while Castro continues to work at the Institute full-time and then at the salon in the afternoons. She expects to eventually work at the salon full-time.
She is a cosmetologist, she said, while Pugh is a barber who also offers straight razor cuts and shaves.
“We do all kinds of hair,” Castro said.
Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday- Thursday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and the salons accepts appointment and walk-ins. Hours will likely expand later, Castro said.
“We’re hoping we can bring the best to Longview and continue to have the business growing,” Castro said.