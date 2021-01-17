Land has been cleared at 2000 Toler Road, at Gilmer Road in Longview, for a location of the tea franchise HTeaO.
A building permit application submitted by local engineering firm Johnson & Pace lists the construction value of the project at $700,000. A Church’s Chicken that previously was at the location has been demolished.
HTeaO started in 2009 in Lubbock as an offshoot of Gary and Kim Hutchens’ restaurant Buns over Texas.
“Our desire is to provide ultra-premium tea, water, and related products that give people safe and healthy food choices in a fun and clean environment,” information on the company’s website states. “We are committed to providing the absolute best quality iced tea money can buy in a retail environment. With the incredible support of our customers we are entering into a season where we teach, train and mentor franchisees in growing their own successful business. ....
“There is a reason we have been in the iced tea business for almost a decade now, and it’s because we are committed to smart and strategic growth. To honor that commitment, we’ve launched a very calculated expansion plan that includes development in new markets all the while growing our brand in our existing markets.”
Attempts to reach HTeaO officials for comment were unsuccessful.
Multiple other individually-owned tea businesses are already in operation in Longview,
Rose Retirement expands
Rose Retirement, which John Merkel named for his daughter, Lindee Rose, has relocated from a space in the Town North Square shopping center behind Chili’s to the Papacita’s shopping center.
The 24-year-old business is now at 305 W. Loop 281, Suite 101, a space once occupied by Dressin’ Gaudy. Merkel’s new space is 4,000 square feet, compared with 1,500 at his previous location.
“We’re a growing business,” he said.
His firm has 15 advisers across Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas, who focus on retirement planning. His new office, though, also offers a CPA and estate attorney, and he’s hoping to hire four more advisers.
“If you’re not growing, you’re dying,” Merkel said.
He also sits on the board of the University of Texas Longview University Center and teaches classes there. His new facility also has a classroom where he can offer classes to his clients.
“We’re about education,” Merkel said.
The office is open for appointments from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information, visit www.RoseRetirement.com or visit Rose Retirement on Facebook.
Italian cuisine on menu
Aviano’s Italian Cuisine opened Dec. 15 at 3090 N. Eastman Road, Suite 102, where Corner Bakery previously was located in the Longview Towne Crossing shopping center.
The restaurant features “authentic Italian cuisine” by award-winning Italian chef Fabrizio Moroldo, executive chef of the new restaurant. Indoor and outdoor dining are available.
The restaurant is owned by Hallsville resident Robert Kling. The restaurant is waiting for its license from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, when it will celebrate a ribbon cutting with the Longview Chamber of Commerce.
The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Delivery and online orders should soon be available.