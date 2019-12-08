Tele’s Mexican Restaurant is moving into a remodeled building next to its existing location in Diana that will double its seating. It plans to open Monday and conduct a grand opening Friday, General Manager Christina Castillo said.
Its grand opening will start about 11 a.m. Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Gilmer Area Chamber of Commerce and include a mariachi band, Castillo said.
Castillo, daughter of owners Tele and Nora Peralta, said the new home at 2355 U.S. 259 S., the former digs of East Texas Archery and other businesses, will have seating capacity at about 150 people. That’s double the capacity in the building being vacated. Tele’s has been at 2303 U.S. 259 S. for about 14 years.
She said it will have the same menu as other Tele’s, with a few additions. New items will include a bacon-wrapped jalapeno, street tacos and tacos de trompos — slowly grilled tacos that contain beef or pork.
Tele’s also has restaurants at 1700 Judson Road and 3919 Gilmer Road in Longview and 401 S. Tyler St. in Gladewater.
The Diana restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, Castillo said.
Zippy J’s opens another store
A new Zippy J’s convenience store opened Thursday at 1920 E. Marshall Ave., catacorner from an existing Zippy J’s that opened in 2005.
The new store includes about 6,000 square feet and a coin-operated laundry, said Jim Amaral, owner of ARH Development of Kilgore and builder of Zippy J’s in the Longview area. Open 24 hours a day, Zippy J’s has a deli section and 10 fuel pumps.
RHK Investments, which is last-name initials of business partners J.T. Roberts, Brian Hatchett and Scott Kowalik, owns Zippy J’s.
Hatchett said it is the 21st Zippy J’s store to open, adding that enough traffic exists on Marshall Avenue to justify two Zippy’s on opposite corners.
The project had a construction value of $1.3 million, according to city data.
CPA firm relocating
The certified public accounting firm of Dishman, Couser & Cotten LLC has begun construction of an office building at 1500 Colony Point due for completion by March 1.
At 3,250 square feet, the new location will provide additional offices and a more centralized location, said builder Tom Davis of Touchdown Enterprises LLC of Longview. The accounting firm has been at 1310 Pine Tree Road for more than 20 years.
In conjunction with the move, Davis said the firm will change its name to Dishman & Couser CPAs.
Kilgore nutrition shop opens
Katie Sanders and her husband, Shadow recently opened their first business, FaithFit Nutrition at 120 N. Kilgore St. in downtown Kllgore.
“We do like healthy shakes, energy tea,” Katie Sanders said. “We do pre- and post-workout (shakes) and do healthy iced coffee.”
FaithFit Nutrition offers more than 25 shake flavors, she said.
The goal of the business is to make people in Kilgore “healthy and happy.”
FaithFit Nutrition is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Longview rents drop 0.1%
Rents in Longview declined by 0.1% in November since the previous month, and have remained flat over the past year, according to a report issued this week by Apartment List.
The San Francisco-based company said the median rent for a a two-bedroom unit at $939 in Longview was below the national average of $1,191.
While rents have stayed steady in Longview, 10 of the largest cities in Texas have seen rents increase, Apartment List reported. Texas as a whole saw rent growth of 1.5% over the past year.