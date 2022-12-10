Camfil USA, which is building a $45 million manufacturing facility in Kilgore's Synergy Park, is opening a temporary facility in Longview.
City of Longview building permit information shows renovations are planned at 4350 W. Loop 281 — the former Stroh Brewery. Phoenix Logistics owns the property and is advertising vacant space there for lease.
Camfil USA's new air filtration manufacturing facility in Kilgore will be 350,000 square feet.
Lynne Laake, Camfil USA's marketing director, said the Longview location is about 10 minutes from where the company is building in Kilgore. The Longview location will be a temporary facility to produce Megalam, a type of filter used in cleanrooms, for instance.
"The purpose of the facility is to get some increased Megalam capacity early next year, since the new building in Kilgore will likely not be complete until late 2024. This also gives us the opportunity to train about 40-50 people well in advance of the new building being completed," Laake said in an email.
Those employees will move to the Kilgore building when it's ready. The temporary facility provides Camfil USA the ability to respond to customer demand and reduce lead time, Laake said.
Dutch Bros. permit
The city of Longview has issued a building permit for the first of two planned Dutch Bros. Coffee stores in Longview.
The permit for the drive-thru coffee shop that will be at 1500 W. Loop 281 lists the construction value of the project at $1 million.
The company also is planning a second location at 301 E. Loop 281, next to the Murphy gas station at Airline Road.
Teriyaki Madness work
Work is underway to prepare a space in the Northloop Plaza shopping center for Teriyaki Madness.
The restaurant is locating in Suite A/B, next to Cici's Pizza and near the Judson Road end of the shopping center.
Teriyaki Madness describes itself as a "fast-casual Asian restaurant featuring a Seattle Teriyaki menu."
Building permit information said the construction value to renovate the 1,862-square-foot location is $400,000.
Smoothie King gets OK
The Longview City Council on Thursday approved a request for a drive-thru at a planned new Smoothie King on the city's west side.
The business plans to locate what will be a drive-thru only restaurant inside an existing building on Toler Road just east of Gilmer Road
Franchisee Matt McKinney operates an existing Smoothie King in Longview and several other locations around East Texas.
New ownership
The former Pool's Chevron in Hallsville is under new ownership and has a new name.
Bar M Tire & Service is at 302 E. Main St. The Marshall News-Messenger reported that Todd McClenny and his family purchased the station from Tommy and Luan Pool in September. The building has since been updated.
The station offers a full-serve gas pump, oil changes, brake jobs, tire repairs and new tires.
Hours are 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays.
Love's in Carthage
A new Love's Travel Stop is open in Carthage.
The gas station serves cars and commercial trucks. A Subway and Wendy's located inside the gas station are opening over the weekend, according to the Panola Watchman
Big Lots opening
Big Lots is celebrating the opening of its new store in Mount Pleasant.
The store is at 2306 S. Jefferson Ave. Hours are 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.