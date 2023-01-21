Tex-Mex restaurant El Corral is now cooking at 809 Pine Tree Road, where Jocelyn's Mexican Grill was located before moving to Wal Street. The building also was once the longtime home of Lupe's Mexican Restaurant.
Alondra Valencia and Jose Martinez own the restaurant, which also has had a location in Buffalo since 2013.
Lunch specials are served daily from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., including street tacos, fajitas, fried avocado with chicken or beef fajita meat; Papa Nachos made with potato slices and beef or chicken fajita meat; and a number of other menu options.
Enchilada specials include traditional enchiladas as well as shrimp enchiladas, spinach enchiladas, Anaheim enchiladas and others. A variety of fajita options also are available.
Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Dutch Bros. proceeding
Dutch Bros. Coffee expects to open its two drive-thru Longview locations this spring.
The former Liberty Baptist Church at 1500 W. Loop 281 has been demolished to make way for one of the locations at 1500 W. Loop 281. Site work is underway there.
The second Dutch Bros. location is planned for 301 E. Loop 281, next door to the Murphy gas station at Airline Road. Dutch Bros. says it hopes to begin construction at both sites soon. Dutch Bros. doesn't provide indoor or outdoor seating but typically has a drive-thru service window and a walk-up service window.
Braum's owns land there at 1500 W. Loop 281 and at two other locations in Longview, but the company has previously said it is no longer planning to locate a restaurant on the Loop 281 land. However, a vehicle collision repair shop is planning to locate there.
Caliber Collision clears hurdle
A split Longview Planning and Zoning Commission has given initial approval to a zoning change that would allow a collision repair business to build at 1500 W. Loop 281, on part of the land where Liberty Baptist Church previously was located.
Lewisville-based Caliber operates three kinds of auto-related businesses — Caliber Collision, Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass. The Longview Caliber Collision would consist of a one-story building of about 16,000 square feet, according to information presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission this month.
The approximately 4.5 acres where it will locate is zoned for general retail and single family, and Caliber is seeking a rezone to a heavy commercial zoning district. The land backs up to Tiffany Lane in the Wildwood subdivision, and the shop will not have access to the neighborhood from Liberty Lane.
"Caliber Collision is proposing to use the site for Major Auto Repair, which requires C-2 zoning," information from the city says. "Loop 281 is a TXDOT roadway and is classified as a principal arterial. Principal arterials are designed to provide a high degree of mobility, service relatively high traffic volumes, have high operational speeds and service a significate portion of through travel. Commercial uses are appropriate for this area, as long as access management is followed."
Residents in that area expressed concern about how the neighborhood would be affected by lighting and potential noise from the shop.
In a 4-2 vote, the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the zoning change with the following city staff-recommended stipulations: an 8-foot solid wooden fence adjacent to properties zoned residential; a 75-foot easement where no buildings, parking or lighting shall be allowed and where as many trees as possible are preserved; a 50-foot natural buffer/green belt easement within this 75-foot easement; and no access shall be allowed from Liberty Lane.
The rezone request will be considered by the Longview City Council next month.