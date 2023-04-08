Texas Monthly recently gave a shout out to Bill Bussey, the Great Texas Balloon Race he created in Longview and a number of local businesses.
The race is June 16-18 and will be preceded by the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship June 12-18 in Longview. Texas Monthly recommended Longview's downtown area, which it said, "has experienced a steady revitalization over the past twenty years, especially in its dining scene."
The magazine highlighted local eateries: Deb's Downtown Cafe; Sunbird Barbecue — which is expected to open downtown this spring; Evergreen Food Factory on Marshall Avenue; Tomboni's Bistro on Judson Road; Oil Horse Brewing Co.; Greenside Beverage Co.; Cace's Kitchen; and Wild Honey Creamery, all of which are in downtown.
In the "See + Do" category, the magazine noted the Gregg County Historical Museum, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center and the Longview Museum of Fine Arts, and for shopping it highlighted "vintage marketplace" the 504, Mélas Clothing Co., Books & Barrels — all in downtown Longview, and "upscale women's clothing boutique" Ellie Bee's, a short drive from downtown Longview on Judson Road.
Walker Manor Bed & Breakfast in Gladewater was listed as an alternative to the "chain hotels that dominate the landscape" in Longview. "If you drive twenty minutes west to Gladewater, you can tap into your Downton Abbey fantasies at Walker Manor Bed & Breakfast, a three-story neoclassical mansion built in 1901 that’s known for its afternoon teas," the article says.
Coffee on the go
Longview's first Scooter's Coffee has opened at the northeast corner of Marshall Avenue and Loop 281. A second location of the drive-thru only coffee shop also is under construction at North Fredonia and Marshall Avenue, next door to Hot Dog Express.
A second drive-thru coffee company also has started construction on two Longview locations. Dutch Bros. Coffee is building at 1500 W. Loop 281, where Liberty Baptist Church previously was located, and at 301 E. Loop 281 next to the Murphy gas station at Airline Road.
Event center
The new Green Rose Garden Event Center event center in Longview will celebrate Día del Niño — Children's Day — from 3-6 p.m. April 30.
Located at 2507 S. Green St., off Mobberly Avenue, Jose Moreno opened the event center in February. He owns Moreno Tire next to the event center.
The building is almost 8,000 square feet, he said, and can host 750 people for a concert, for instance.
The cent offers tables and chairs and is equipped with ice machines and a refrigerator and freezer. The building was a shell when he purchased it a couple of years ago, he said. He's installed bathrooms and a private room for brides to change in. He said the building has plenty of parking.
The building was completed in a "rustic style" with wooden finishes in the bathroom and building's interior, Moreno said.
For information, call (903) 239-3837 or visit Green Rose Garden Event Center on Facebook.
The free Children's Day event will include candy, food and activities.