U.S. Title Co. Inc. expects to make a big move in 2021, with renovations underway at its planned new location at 1111 Judson Road, where Capital One once operated a bank.
“It should be great for our company,” said Joshua M. Black, who purchased U.S. Title with his wife, Libby, in 2017. U.S. Title originally was founded in 1984 and is nearby at 1000 N. High St.
At 17,000 square feet, the new facility will more than double the company’s space.
“It’s a pretty big jump,” Black said, and advantageous because it provides more rooms for closings and transactions. The former bank drive-thru areas also will be utilized for document drop-off and pick-up, he said.
“That will be a service that will be convenient,” Black said. “We’re going to remodel that so that it works for our needs. It will be handy to have.”
The renovation includes new landscaping and a new outdoor facade and improved parking. The bank vault also is being repurposed for meeting space that could accommodate about 40 people, Black said.
Still, the move is emotional for some of the employees because the business has been at one location for 30 years.
“We’re excited about a new opportunity,” Black said.
He’s hoping the new location is ready for a grand opening in March.
Sneaker, T-shirt shop opens
Level Up Sneakers and More opened Saturday at 105 E. Loop 281, Suite 3G, behind Chili’s.
L’Vorye’ Hunter and his business partner, Edwardo Mondragon, opened the business following Hunter’s successful launch of his “exclusive clothing brand,” Blac Structure, earlier this year. Hunter’s mother, Lucette Hunter, described the clothing line as “very unique T-shirts” that have attracted international attention.
L’Vorye’ Hunter said sneaker resales is “a pretty fun game,” as he hunts down vintage shoes. The store also offers games for customers, such as a crane machine, cube master and locker room game.
“It’s a very fun experience for Longview, and if you’re a sneaker head, it’s going to be a sneaker head heaven,” L’Vorye’ Hunter said.
Hours might be adjusted later, but initially Level Up Sneakers will be open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sundays.
Store offers wedding rentals, vendors
Brittni and Reid Pierson celebrated the opening of their Big Wood Design Haus on Saturday at 102 Commander Drive, Suite 9, in Longview.
The wedding rental company offers decorative wedding rentals — tables, pews, centerpieces, bar carts and other items — but the Piersons established the storefront to offer vendor booth space to support local talent, Brittni Pierson said. They also have a candle company, Big Wood Candle Co.
Hours are 10:30-4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 1:30-5:30 p.m. Friday and 10:30-3 p.m. Saturday.
Veteran starts roofing company
Air Force veteran Jon Hopkins has started Hopkins Custom Roofing in Longview, serving all of East Texas.
Hopkins served six years in the Air Force as a survival, evasion, resistance and escape instructor, and previously founded and ran CrossFit Citadel for eight years starting in 2009 before he moved into the roofing and construction business in 2017.
For information, visit, hopkinscustomroofing.com .