Sixth Street Bodacious back in business
Bodacious Bar-B-Q on Sixth Street reopened this past week, following renovations after a September fire.
Owner Shannon Fell said many of the restaurant’s employees at the time of the fire returned to work.
Renovations included an enlarged pit room that makes it possible to feed wood to the pits without walking outside. The restaurant previously had two levels in the dining room, but it’s now one level with new flooring and new booths and tables. The restaurant also still features memorabilia from years past at the restaurant. The bathroom area also was enlarged to make it handicapped accessible, while preserving stained glass window that were part of the bathroom doors.
Bodacious is open 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Rico’s opens on McCann Road
Rich Seymour, Johnny Rodriguez and chef Rene Ramirez opened Rico’s Kitchen & Cantina this past week at 1217 McCann Road, where McCann Street Grill was once located.
The restaurant features a menu with a mix of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex food and signature items. Rico’s also has a full bar and 20 large-screen televisions positioned throughout the restaurant and bar.
Rico’s is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Two outdoor patios are part of the seating options, with the restaurant planning to have live music on the weekends.
Seymour has said the restaurant is family friendly, with a more adult environment after 10 p.m.
Credit union expands
East Texas Professional Credit Union will soon open its Wildwood Branch at 2395 H.G. Mosley Parkway.
The site has previously been a bank location, but it had been vacant for a number of months. The credit union reported its new branch office will open under its new name in July.
“The new 6,200 square foot location will be a full-service facility and will include all lending and deposit services as well as real estate, lobby and drive thru teller services, as well as ATM service,” said a statement from credit union spokeswoman Janice Crews.
The new branch isn’t replacing any existing office. Crews said all existing locations would remain open.
Law firm opens new office
The law firm of Scheef & Stone, which is based in the Metroplex, expanded into Marshall with the addition of intellectual property attorney Michael Smith.
The Marshall native was described was an “experienced patent litigator,” who has worked as the attorney of record in more than 900 cases in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. He’s served as chairman of the Eastern District’s Local Rules Advisory Committee for almost a decade; editor of O’Connor’s Federal Rules Civil Trials for more than 20 years; chair of the litigation section for the State Bar of Texas; board of editors of the Texas Bar Journal; board of directors of the State Bar of Texas; and president of the Eastern District of Texas Bar Association.
Scheef & Stone also has offices in Dallas and Frisco.
Store celebrates renovations
The Family Dollar store at 935 E. Young St. in Longview marked its grand reopening this month.
Renovations included the addition of $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezer and coolers, a larger selection of food and beauty products, household products and seasonal items.