An approximately $7 million project will see U-Haul Moving and Storage on West Marshall Avenue in Longview add a three-story, climate-controlled self-storage facility.
The project is working its way through the city's permitting process.
Jeff Lockridge, manager of media relations for U-Haul International, said the original West Marshall Avenue U-Haul, at Methvin Street/McCann Road has been in operation since 1979. The location already features 128 self-storage units that are humidity-, but not climate-, controlled, as well as 88 drive-up storage units for a total of 216 units.
The company purchased additional acreage around the site for the expansion.
"The new facility is going to be a state of the art, three-story, climate-controlled self-storage building that will have an additional 664 units. It will roughly increase our self-storage by 300 percent," Lockridge said. The building will consist of 47,570-square-feet of storage space, although the whole building will be larger. It will bring the total number of self-storage units on site to 880.
Construction could begin by the end of summer or early fall. It will be completed in 2022.
The West Marshall Avenue U-haul location is a company-owned store that falls into the territory of U-Haul Company of Northern Louisiana and president Warren Iles.
Outdoor dining enhancements
Scotties Bistro, at 1188 E. Hawkins Parkway, Suite 100, upgraded its outdoor dining experience.
"We've gotten extremely busy, and especially during brunch," said Ronnie Esposito, the restaurant's chef and co-owner with Krupal Patel.
The restaurant has nine tables inside and 13 tables outside, so most people were eating outdoors but there wasn't any kind of covering outside.
"For the future comfort of guests, we decided to set up that gazebo," Esposito said of the wooden structure with a metal roof that was built at the restaurant's entrance. "We wanted to go all out and not cut corners."
The area features a television, hanging lights and oscillating fans. Planters will be added later.
"We wanted to have one of the nicest patios around," Esposito said.
When winter arrives, an enclosure will be added to the covered outdoor dining area.
Housing market strong
Longview's tight housing market continues to generate more sales at higher prices than a year ago.
Information from the Longview Area Association of Realtors shows that 276 homes sold in the second quarter of 2021, up 10% from the same period in 2020. The median price rose 12.3% to $207,676.
At the same time, inventory dropped 37.1% to 176 active listings. Homes were on the market an average of 68 days, 31 fewer days than a year earlier.
Eastman reports financial results
Eastman Chemical Co. reported a record-breaking quarter for revenue and adjusted earnings this past week.
Sales revenue was more than $2.65 billion, compared with about $1.9 billion a year earlier. Earnings after adjusting for taxes and interest were $2.46 per share, up from 85 cents a year earlier.
The company's board of directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.69 per share.
Eastman's plant outside of Longview is the city's second largest employer, with almost 1,500 employees.
"Our strong second-quarter results are directly related to the hard work and exceptional dedication of Eastman employees around the world," said Mark Costa, board chairman and CEO, in a prepared statement. "Second-quarter revenue and adjusted EPS were both quarterly records reflecting continued improvement in global economic growth, the benefit of our innovation-driven growth model, and our outstanding ability to execute. In our specialty businesses, we grew more than our end markets thanks to the progress we are making on our innovation and market development initiatives. Our focus on free cash flow resulted in strong performance in the first half of the year, with higher free cash flow than first half 2020."