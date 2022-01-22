Work is set to begin on an expansion at U-Haul Moving and Storage at Marshall Avenue and Whaley Street in Longview.
A U-Haul representative previously said the project would consist of the addition of a three-story climate-controlled self-storage facility with 664 units. The location already has 128 self-storage units that are humidity-controlled but not climate-controlled, and 88 drive up storage units for a total of 216 units. The work for which the city has issued a building permit has a construction of $4.8 million.
The West Marshall Avenue U-Haul has been in operation since 1979.
Korean BBQ to renovate former Luby's
About $150,000 worth of renovations will take place at the former Luby's restaurant to prepare the building for a Korean barbecue.
Andy Lu, who opened Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar in Longview this past year, now plans to bring KPOT Korean BBQ and Hot Pot to the city. A building permit application submitted to the city of Longview says renovations to the building at 2802 Tuttle Blvd. will including remodeling the dining area, new tile and paint and new chairs, tables and booths.
KPOT describes itself as a "unique, hands-on all-you-can-eat dining experience that merges traditional Asian hot pot with Korean BBQ flavors — but modernized with a full bar and a nightlife-like atmosphere."
The Juicy Seafood had previously indicated plans to open in the vacant former Luby's building, but those plans never materialized.
Senior apartments proposed
Seniors ages 55 and older would have another housing option in Longview in 66 cottage-style apartments proposed for construction on Gilmer Road.
Devin Baker, Commonwealth Development Corp. vice president for development, whose office is in The Woodlands, said during a Longview Planning and Zoning Commission meeting this past week that the cottages would be built on a total of 12.24 acres. Information presented at the meeting said the single-story development would be on the east side of Gilmer Road, north of Jenny Street. The planning and zoning commission gave its approval Tuesday for a necessary rezone from single-family to multi-family for a portion of the property. The rest of the property already was appropriately zoned for apartments. The issue must now be considered by the Longview City Council.
Developers for the project have indicated they will apply for federal tax credits distributed through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. Developers sell the tax credits to investors, making the project's construction less expensive.
Commonwealth Development Corp., which is based in Wisconsin and has offices in five other states, would build the project. A number of apartment complexes have been built in Longview using this program, some for income-qualified seniors and some for anyone who meets income guidelines.
Fitness center grand opening
Heather Newland marked the grand opening of her Axis Fit & Nutrition on Saturday.
The 24-hour, seven-day-a -week athletic club is a 10,000-square-foot facility outside of Longview at 3862 FM 2879.
"It's a modern feel. You don't really feel like you're walking into a gym," she said.
The gym is near the Alpine Golf Course and the Timber Falls, Water's Edge and Hillcrest Trails subdivisions. Newland, who is a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach, said there's not really a competing gym nearby, and Axis Fit serves Hallsville, Diana and other smaller towns in the area.
Axis Fit & Nutrition offers personal training; weight and cardio equipment; classes including yoga, Pilates and boot camp; personal training; smoothies and energy drinks; supplements; child care; massage therapy through Salt and Light Massage; and a retail store selling athletic-wear for men and women. Diva Dance, an adult dance program, also calls Axis Fit home.