UBEO Business Services of Austin and San Antonio has expanded to Longview with the acquisition of Complete Business Systems of Longview.
Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.
“We’re so pleased to welcome CBS to the UBEO family of companies and enthusiastic for the opportunity to build the legacy throughout East Texas,” Jim Sheffield, CEO of UBEO, said in a statement. “UBEO and CBS both have the same standard of excellence in customer service and relations, making this a great partnership.”
UBEO said it provides printer, copier and document management solutions while CBS provides office technology, software, hardware solutions, document management and information technology support based in East Texas.
Founded in 1982, CBS has more than 30 employees. It is based at 102 N. Spur 63. It started providing IT services eight years ago and has grown operations with five IT technicians and a full-service support desk.
The document management company covers 20 counties in the area and serves a wide range of industries such as law firms, real estate, manufacturing and accounting, CBS said.
Customer service has been a top priority at CBS, President Jay Knight said. “We have set the bar very high for customer service. Throughout the years, we have grown in many ways. UBEO brings yet another level of technology and services that will provide us with more tools to serve our customers with integrity.”
A key focus on the partnership will be to retain current teams, with CBS continuing to operate under its name and retaining its leadership and local support staff. Knight will stay on as president of CBS.
Founded in 2004, UBEO has operations throughout Texas, Louisiana, California, Nevada and the Northeast. It merged with Sentinel Capital Partners in April 2018 and recently acquired A&A Office Systems, a New England-based print technology company.
TA Express to open franchise in KilgoreTravel Centers of America Inc. has opened a TA Express at 4404 Texas 42 North in Kilgore through a franchise agreement with Gateway of Kilgore Inc. The site was formerly known as Gateway Travel Center.
In preparation for the conversion, the Gateway Travel team added 50 truck parking spaces, seven showers and two diesel fueling lanes. The travel center already has a Denny’s, Wendy’s, Baskin-Robbins, Dunkin’ Donuts and on-site deli.
“With the highest concentration of truck traffic in the nation, Texas is a state where drivers could benefit from our offerings,” Barry Richards, president and chief operating officer of TA, said in a statement.
Joining Travel Centers means Gateway can continue to grow, Brian Hatchett, one of its partners, said.
Based in Westlake, Ohio, TA said it plans to open additional TA Express locations throughout the country in the first quarter of this year.
Surplus Warehouse being remodeled
Surplus Warehouse at 2505 Judson Road is being remodeled to improve the shopping experience, company spokeswoman Danial Reed said.
The remodeling project includes downsizing the store space while maintaining the inventory, doubling the kitchen displays, upgrading the racks and product displays, adding new options and product categories and increasing the showing of special-order options.
Reed said she expects the remodeling project to be completed in three weeks.
The store opened in November 1984 as Union Salvage, and is one of several building supply brands under the umbrella of E.C. Barton and Co., which is based in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
Domino’s opening in Gladewater
Domino’s Pizza has opened a takeout and delivery restaurant at 1150 Broadway Ave. in Gladewater that has seating for 20 people, said Joseph Gorman, vice president of operations.
Gorman, who is responsible for 39 Domino’s stores that are mostly in East Texas, said the seating is a new concept that has focused on customers picking up pizzas or having them delivered.
Gorman, who is based in Van, said he opened the Gladewater store in response to demand and customer counts at nearby Domino’s.
The restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and stays open to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Visit dominos.com for more information.