U.S. Army veteran Matthew Harris and his wife, Lucero recently opened Operation Unbroken at 1747 W. Loop 281 to promote brands and products made by veterans. The shop is in the Northwest Village Shopping Center between Marco’s Pizza and Cash Advance.
“We’ve always tried to support our veteran-owned businesses in our household,” said Lucero Harris, who serves in the U.S. Army Reserves. “We just want to bring veteran-owned products under one roof. Most of these companies only sell online.”
Products include coffee, nutritional supplements, spice blends, hot sauce and running shorts, she said.
Harris said she and her husband grew up in Kilgore and have known each other since the age of 16. They married at age 18.
Matthew Harris says on Operation Unbroken’s website that he enlisted at age 17, and was sent to Afghanistan as an infantry soldier at age 18. Toward the end of his deployment, he sustained injuries that led to his attachment to Wounded Warriors in San Antonio. He received a medical discharge at the rank of corporal at age 21.
Operation Unbroken is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Visit operationunbroken.com for more information.
Day program expands
Gina Turner has moved Lil Country Dayhab & Workshop from 1602 Pine Tree Road to a larger building she purchased at 1310 Pine Tree Road. She had been leasing space since 2008.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Records from the Gregg County Appraisal District show Turner bought the building from John and Linda Cotten and it has an assessed value of $109,120.
Turner said the new location has 2,800 square feet, about 1,100 square feet more than the former site.
She said she shut down the day program March 19 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will reopen Monday at the new location.
Lil Country Dayhab & Workshop offers arts and crafts, outings and shopping for mentally challenged adults, Turner said. It is open from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays.
“It is like a home away from home for most of them,” Turner said. “It’s just a warm, homey environment.”
Turner said she loves what she does for a living, teaching her clients “new things.”
Rents increase slightly
Rents in Longview increased just 0.2% from April to May, but they are 0.1% less than a year ago on average, Apartment List said in its latest monthly market report.
The San Francisco-based rent tracker said the median rent for a two-bedroom unit in Longview was $942, less than the national average of $1,194.
Nationwide, rents have increased 0.8% over the past year, Apartment List said.
While rents in Longview were down slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (2.3%), Seattle (1.2%), and Washington, D.C. (0.5%).
Downtown salon to open
Kayla McGaughey, a stylist for eight years, is making plans to open Blush Salon at 105 E. Tyler St., in a downtown building formerly occupied by the Hopscotch for Children clothing store.
“Opening a salon is something that a lot of stylists dream about,” she said. “I decided to step on it.”
McGaughey said she chose downtown because she likes its vibe and several other businesses opened recently or are in the process of coming to downtown. She plans to have the salon open by mid-June.
She said Blush Salon will have stations for as many as 10 stylists and likely be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Nail salon opens
Frankie Tran has opened Pure Nail Bar and Spa at 3052 N. Eastman Road, Suite 105.
Tran said his wife, Le, is a nail technician and as many as 10 technicians work there but not all at the same time.
The salon is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Tran said. He said he plans to be open on Mondays “when things get back to normal” because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He recommends appointments.