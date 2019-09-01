Longview orthodontist Adam Spencer is cutting his teeth as a developer with a business center that’s nearing completion at Center Street and White Oak Road in White Oak.
Spencer said he hoped to complete the business center this week, and had not yet chosen a name for it. He plans to open an additional Spencer Orthodontics office at the location and has commitments from Coffee-ology of Gladewater and Kevin’s Barber Shop of Longview to open second locations there. The 10,000-square-foot center has room for two more tenants.
Spencer’s family moved to White Oak in the mid-1980s. He decided to build the center because he wanted to give back to the community.
His father, Clark Spencer, created an orthodontics practice during a 35-year career with the main practice in Longview and satellites in Gilmer and Atlanta.
“This place is important to me,” Spencer said in a statement. “It helped shape the way I view community. When I grew up, I rode my bike all over this little town.”
Spencer said he received $50,000 in economic development funds from the city of White Oak but declined to disclose his own investment.
He provided a long list of contractors that have worked on the center: Hugh Hasley Construction for dirt work, Peter Paul Plumbing, Ware Electrical Services, Clower Total Construction, Goode Bros. A/C & Heating Inc., WPC Services, Steel America, RCI Construction, Mejia Construction, J.J.P. Construction and Plastering Systems.
Hopscotch closes
Holli Gold and her daughter, Emily Gordon, have closed Hopscotch for Children at 105 E. Tyler St. after owning it for 10 years as they moved Emily Rae’s Bridal, Prom & Tux Boutique to 922 W. Loop 281 from 206 N. Center St.
“I can’t run both of these (businesses),” Gold said. “I’m just going to focus more on the wedding store.”
Gold said the loop location offers better traffic and more parking. She named the store, which opened five years ago, for her daughter.
“It’s been a sad decision,” Gold said, talking about closing. “I think it will be the best for us — not for the customers.”
Hopscotch sold clothing and toys for boys and girls, and drew parents and grandparents as customers, Gold said. The store had been in business for 28 years before she bought it.
Emily Rae’s Bridal, Prom & Tux Boutique will keep business hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
South Park Mortgage’s 20th
South Park Mortgage LP is marking its 20th anniversary this year, said Patti Rawson, who owns the home-based business with husband Kevin.
She said they started the business Sept. 9, 1999, in South Park, Colorado, made famous by the cartoon on Comedy Central. They later moved to Larkspur, Colorado. The Rawsons moved to Lake Cherokee three years ago to be closer to family.
Patti Rawson said she recently hired her first employee, Deanna Gadt, as a loan processor and joined the Longview Area Association of Realtors.
For more information, visit southparkmortgage.com
Yard Boy Grass moves
Yard Boy Grass has moved to 1200 W. Marshall Ave. after having been based at 2100 Judson Road for 17 years, manager Don Bradford said. Gail Daniel is the owner.
“We have never sold anything but Alabama grass,” Bradford said. “Alabama grass is pure sod based. It has a good history of longevity.”
Bradford said customers include landscapers and homeowners.
He said the business delivers grass “and comes out and weighs it” for customers.Yard Boy Grass is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Downtown shop cuts back
Jon Jett has posted a notice at his downtown Nutrition Station at 125 E. Tyler St. that it is now open by appointment only and during occasional events. The store opened in July.
He also owns a Nutrition Station at 409 W. Loop 281, Suite 100.