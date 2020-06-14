Wild Honey Creamery has gone from selling half-gallon containers of ice cream curbside to letting customers come in and cool off inside the store at 108 E. Tyler St. in Longview.
The ice cream parlor, which is owned by beekeeper Macy Bannert and optometrist Sarah Ward and uses honey as an ingredient, began dine-in service Monday at the scoop shop. They allow as many as 20 people inside at a time to maintain social distancing amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Ice cream flavors include sweet cream, buttery pecan caramel crunch, oatmeal cream pie and churro. Customers may order ice cream cones, floats and other items.
Bannert and Ward have planned for months to open the parlor in a building that formerly housed Hick & Frog Bistro.
The two women started Wild Honey Creamery this past July, with a cart they took to Downtown Live on Friday evenings and other events, and sold containers at the Historic Longview Farmers Market on Saturday mornings.
Business hours are noon to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday and noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Visit www.wildhoneycreamery.com for more information.
Red Bus grand opening
Jennifer and Ray Phillips plan a grand opening this week for Red Bus Cupcakes featuring cupcakes, ice cream, popcorn, music and giveaways. It’s set for 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday at The Depot at Calavera Cakery, 4857 Page Road in Longview.
“We have so much room out here, and we have lots of big trees, and all of our picnic tables have umbrellas,” Jennifer Phillips said.
She said she was unsure how many visitors would be able to sit atop the double-decker bus at a time, given social distancing restrictions that remain in effect.
Phillips said she and her husband also have no immediate plans to take the bus to special events.
“Until the (COVID-19) restrictions are lifted, we are going to keep the bus at The Depot at Calavera Cakery,” she said.
Phillips and her husband plan to enter the bus in Longview’s Sesquicentennial Parade on Aug. 29 and at the Texas Fair in Tyler in late September.
The Phillipses launched Calavera Cakery about six years ago, providing cakes by appointment only.
Visit calaveracakery.com for more information on the business and grand opening.
Mack & Hansen progress
Framing started this past week for the 5,250-square-foot building being built to house the orthodontist practice of Spencer Mack and Andrew Hansen at 1405 Judson Road in Longview, next to Kyle’s Kwik Stop.
Steve Curry, superintendent of RLM General Contractors in Longview, said the framing work came after months of site preparation. The building is set for completion in October.
The project has a permit value of $1.2 million, according to Vance Wyly, office manager for the Longview Development Services Department.
Mack & Hansen hired the Longview engineering firm of Johnson & Pace to design the building. Mack & Hansen has rented a 1,900-square-foot building at 801 Medical Circle, Suite E, since 2017.
Hansen has said the new building will “better serve our patients and be more efficient and productive as well.”
Mack and Hansen met while they were in residency and have been married since March 2017. Mack is the daughter of Mayor Andy Mack, an oral surgeon.
Visit Mack & Hansen online at www.etxortho.com for more information.
New mechanic shop
Sherri Shelton, in the auto repair business for 20 years, has opened C&S Auto Repair and Detail at 103 Lake Lamond Road in Longview.
“We do pretty much everything,” Shelton said. Work includes brakes, oil changes, transmissions, air conditioning and motor swaps.
Shelton said she owned Sherri’s Automotive for years but closed the shop at 302 Northcutt Ave. in Longview in 2016 because she got married.
She said her husband, Shawn Willingham, will work with her at the shop.
C&S Auto Repair and Detail is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.