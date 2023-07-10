Longview manufacturer Napps Technology is now a part of Modine Manufacturing Co.
Modine, which is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin, said the acquisition expands its product line by providing "modular heat pump chillers and condensing units that complement Modine's existing indoor air quality line focused on the North American K-12 school market."
Napps manufactures air- and water-cooled chillers, condensing units and heat pumps for the K-12 school market and other similar applications.
Modine serves the approximately $2 billion North American chiller market with large chillers targeting the data center market. Acquiring Napps Technology allows Modine to expand its offerings to the K-12 school market, while also allowing Modine to serve a broader range of customers and end markets seeking small tonnage chillers and chillers with heat pumps. Modine expects to generate between $6 million to $8 million in revenue this year through the acquisition and expects to double that within two years.
Manufacturing will continue in Longview, although the Napps name will change to Modine. Sam Neale, current president of Napps Technology, will join Modine.
The Longview facility has 16 full-time employees. However, Modine says that number is expected to increase as the company targets growth with "key customers that need small-tonnage chillers and chillers with heat pumps."
Jaggers progress
Dirt is moving at the site of one of Longview's next restaurants.
Site work has started for Jagger's, which will be located in what was part of the parking loop of Northloop Plaza, at Judson Road and West Loop 281.
The Dallas-based Saxton Group is franchisee for the 3,400-square-foot restaurant that will feature a drive-thru.
The restaurant concept was introduced in 2014. The Longview restaurant will be the first in Texas. Menu items include hand-breaded chicken tenders, double stacked burgers, fresh salads with scratch-made dressings, shoestring fries, tater tots and milkshakes.
EMS expands
UT Health East Texas EMS now provides services to Panola County, following approval by the county commissioners court in June.
UT Health EMS now provides ground ambulance and helicopter service to six East Texas counties covering more than 4,600 square miles.
“With more than 50 ambulances, three active helicopters and one helicopter in reserve that are strategically located across the region, our emergency teams are equipped to provide rapid access to care across East Texas,” said UT Health East Texas EMS CEO John Smith. “We are thrilled to extend our reach to Panola County and honored to start serving the residents of Panola County with the high quality care we are known for throughout East Texas.”
Three ambulances will be dedicated to Panola County, and the EMS office at 1724 Ballpark Road will receive an upgrade.
UT EMS is honoring the previous EMS provider’s memberships until they expire, at which time those residents will be able to sign up with a UT Health EMS membership at the discounted renewal price. Current city of Carthage residents who have been paying their EMS membership as part of their city water bill will need to go to the UT Health EMS membership website and sign up to continue coverage. That website address is https://uthealtheasttexas.com/ems.
Memory center
The University of Texas at Tyler will hold an open house for its Memory Assessment and Research Center from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday.
The center, which is located at 3551 S. Broadway in Tyler, offers free dementia and other brain-related screenings to the East Texas community.
To RSVP, visit uttyler.edu/advancement/events/marc-open-house/ or call (903) 566-7487.
The Memory Assessment and Research Center provides neuropsychological screening and evaluation services to older adults with suspected or existing cognitive impairment.
The center also offers therapeutic services for caregivers and family members through its partnership with the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County, and provides UT Tyler students with clinical/research training, clinical experience and research data for publications to further their education and help them reach their professional goals.
For more information, visit uttyler.edu/psychology/marc.php.
