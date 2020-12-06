Woolley G’s Bike and Fitness, which has operated in Longview for about 36 years, is planning a move from U.S. 259 to downtown in a vacant building at 306 E. Tyler St.
The move would see ongoing growth in downtown Longview move west down Tyler street.
Gary Ford, David Townsend and David Hernandez, who manage the shop, purchased Woolley G’s in November 2019 and are the business’ fourth owners, Ford said. Ford has long been involved with the Longview Main Street program and has a “passion for downtown Longview.”
“(My business partners) see the benefit of moving downtown, as well, and becoming more involved in that community and feeding off all the growth that’s happened down there,” Ford said, adding that they’re friends with other downtown business owners at Silver Grizzly Espresso, Oil Horse Brewing Co. and Wild Honey Creamery. “We wanted to come join the neighborhood. We had the opportunity to buy a building down there on East Tyler Street.”
The business has started the process of getting construction plans approved by the city, he said. The move-in timeline is uncertain, but Ford said they’re hoping to be open by next summer.
The building Woolley G’s purchased is attached to a two-story building with apartments on top that has separate new owners, with their own plans for that part of the building. Woolley G’s purchased what is a single-story warehouse with retail frontage and the gated, empty lot next door. It’s about 3,000 square feet, and Ford said he and his partners plan to add another 1,000 square feet on the back to provide more room. The vacant lot could be used for some type of outdoor events, Ford said.
Woolley G’s will continue to sell new bikes and accessories and offer bike service and maintenance. Ford said the shop plans to offer expanded hours at the new location and will be open Monday through Saturday.
Business partners Hudson Johnson and Cody Sage purchased the attached two-story building that includes four residential units on the second story, what will be several retail lease spaces of around 1,100 square feet each and a 3,500-to 4,000-square-foot space that likely will be some kind of pub or small restaurant. The entire building will have a sprinkler system since it includes residential space.
“Right now, we’re pretty early on,” Johnson said, and he said they’re excited about the potential as they work to figure out the final concept and make it cohesive with what else is happening in downtown Longview.
Merle Norman for sale
Longtime Longview Mall retailer Judy Kennemer has placed her Merle Norman franchise up for sale, saying she’s ready to retire and spend time with her grandchildren.
“I started trying to sell before the pandemic hit. COVID came along and that kind of put a kink in everything,” she said.
The business has always been in the Longview Mall, with her as the owner for 27 years.
“The quality of the products for the price is phenomenal,” she said of her original decision to purchase the business. Merle Norman will celebrate its 90th anniversary next year.
“It’s made in the U.S.A., even our containers,” Kennemer said. “Merle Norman handles its own production of the containers and the products, and it’s a family owned business (at a corporate level). Each studio is independently owned.”
Kennemer said her lease expires at the end of January. If she doesn’t find a buyer before then, she’ll have to close.
“I hope (that doesn’t happen), because I have a lot of of loyal customers who will be left without a Merle Norman,” Kennemer said.
Potential buyers can contact her at the store at the mall or through the Merle Norman corporate office.
The She Shed offers flowers, gifts
The Shed Shed opened a couple of months ago at 1001 N. Fourth St., offering flowers for all occasions, a gift shop featuring local artists and vendors and more, according to manager Darlene Williamson.
The business also is associated with local businesses Crimson Candle Supplies and Print Monkey, located at 2042 E. Cotton St., and offers candle making supplies, diffusers, essential oils and custom items.
Hours are 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information, visit The She Shed on Facebook.