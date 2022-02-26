Woolley G's Bike and Fitness will move this week to its next chapter.
The bike shop closed Saturday at its location on U.S. 259 and will remain closed in the coming week while it moves to its new home in downtown Longview. The shop, which sells and services bikes as well as bike accessories and nutritional products, plans to open March 7 at 306 E. Tyler St. Renovations at the Tyler Street building took a number of months to complete.
The new location is 5,000 square feet compared with 3,000 square feet on U.S. 259.
"We tried to keep the building as original as possible," said Gary Ford, who owns Woolley G's with David Townsend and David Hernandez.
He said there wasn't much left of the original building, but they've removed plaster to expose and then clean the brick walls. They also extended the building, which was damaged when a train derailed decades ago, back to its original footprint. Concrete floors were polished, and the ceiling was left open so the exposed rafters are visible along with the heating and air conditioning ducts, Ford said, similar to Silver Grizzly Espresso at the other end of Tyler Street.
The move fulfills a goal of Ford's, who has been a longtime downtown supporter.
"My goal when we bought the business a couple of years ago was to move it down there," to downtown Longview and "capitalize on the awesome things" happening there.
It also moves the business to a more central location, Ford said.
"Being out north — it's nice for being able to buy a bike and hop on it and go for a ride, but we felt like we weren't servicing the community, being way out there," Ford said. The new downtown location will move Woolley G's to a central location, closer to more people and closer to more people who use bicycles for their transportation, he said.
When it opens downtown, Woolley G's will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and Saturday hours will continue for now from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. They might be adjusted in the future.
Leather shop opens in Kilgore
Kenya Ray is making custom leather goods at her new store in downtown Kilgore, East Texas Leather Co., at 116 S. Rusk St.
She has more than 30 years experience working in the art, a skill that was passed down to her from her grandfather and mother.
Ray said she previously operated a leather shop in Kilgore from 2004-2007, but it was tough at that time because she had two young children. Now that they're older, she decided to get back into the business. She is continuing to work in her full-time job in the corrosion technology program at Kilgore College, and the store is open 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
She makes belts, wallets and other items to order. The store also features a boutique with purses, clothing, jewelry, soaps, knives and other items for men and women.
"It's a dying art," she said. "There's not a lot of people who do it anymore."
Senior apartment project canceled
The developer proposing to build 66 cottage-style apartments for seniors on Gilmer Road said he has had to pull the plug on the project.
Devin Baker, Commonwealth Development Corp. vice president for development, whose office is in The Woodlands, had proposed to build the apartments through a federal tax credit program that helps make such projects more affordable and allows the developer to charge lower rents to people age 55 and older based on their incomes.
Baker said this past week that the decision to "pull the plug on that deal" was based on assessing this year's tax credit application process. Only a certain amount is available in each region, and he said it appears that would go to Tyler projects this year.
"We'll be back in Longview and trying to do another deal in the future," Baker said.