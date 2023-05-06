Construction is beginning on The Residences at Toler, a new 144-unit apartment development in West Longview.
"We are trying to give it more of a luxury feel," said Anup Patel, whose family is building the complex at 2006 Toler Road, off Gilmer Road. The Patels designed the complex and are leading the construction project, he said, drawing from their experience in the hotel industry.
The family owns the 281 Lodging Group that includes the Courtyard Marriott and Holiday Inn Longview North on Tuttle Drive.
The gated community will include a pool, a clubhouse, a dog park and an outdoor grill area.
City of Longview building permits previously listed the development's construction value at almost $9 million. The project will consist of 12, three-story buildings, with four units on each floor. The property will offer one-, two-and three-bedroom units, ranging in size from 819 square to 1,369 square feet. Patel said rents have not yet been set.
Units will be equipped with alarms and feature smart thermostats, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, a full-size refrigerator with an ice and water dispenser. Units also will be prewired and preinstalled with ATT 1GB, which can be activated by scanning a QR code so internet access is quickly available.
Patel said leasing is expected to start in the first quarter of 2024. For more information, visit www.liveattoler.com .
ER renovations start
Longview Regional Medical Center is beginning renovations at what will be its new freestanding emergency room.
The hospital earlier this year acquired the former Excel ER, at 120 E. Loop 281, with hospital officials saying it would become an off-campus emergency facility
A recent building permit application shows RLM is handling construction, with the interior renovations coming with a construction cost of $750,000.
The hospital recently announced on Facebook that it had selected the facility's name from suggestions submitted by employees: Longview Regional Emergency Center, which had been submitted by Jessica Pye in the hospital's post-anesthesia care unit.
The emergency room is expected to open in September.
Hallmark returns
One of the original stores that was located in Longview Mall is returning, with Trudy's Hallmark expected to open there this summer.
Known for its greeting cards, gifts and Christmas ornaments, the store will have an outdoor entrance between the JCPenney and the mall's main entrance. The lease space has previously been occupied by Quilt World and Charming Charlie.
Kelly Overby, general manager of Longview Mall, said she recently found an old newspaper the mall had kept from its opening in 1978. One of the pictures showed the Hallmark store, she said.
The store is hoping for a mid-June opening, she said, after renovations are completed to the lease space.
"We're very excited," Overby said. "I think it's going to bring something back that Longview doesn't have, and it's going to be a good fit."
Texas Monthly praises
Spencer Halling, who took over as pitmaster at the original Bodacious Bar-B-Q on Mobberly Avenue in June 2022, won praises from Texas Monthly Barbecue Editor Daniel Vaughn this past week.
Halling is married to Madilynne Lindsey-Halling, the granddaughter of Bodacious founders Roland Lindsey, now deceased, and his wife, Nancy, who still runs the company.
Vaughn wrote that since Halling began cooking at the Mobberly Avenue restaurant, "He's helped make it a gem once again."