Harleton’s Wright on Taco & BBQ will celebrate the grand opening of its food truck in Longview on Thursday.
“We are really, really thrilled,” said Julie Wright, who with her husband, Brian, started the dine-in restaurant almost six years ago. The food truck will be stationed Thursday-Saturday at Spindletop Market — formerly the Bar K Ranch store on U.S. 259 just north of Longview.
“We were really trying to find one central location so it would be easier for people to find us,” she said.
The food truck’s regular hours will be 3 p.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m-sellout on Saturdays, which Wright said probably would be between 2 and 3 p.m. (Wright said they chose those hours because they didn’t want to infringe on another food truck already operating there that serves breakfast tacos and tamales.)
The spot they’ll locate at also is home to other food trucks, such as Shivers Natural Snow. The original Wright on Tacos in Harleton will continue operating as normal.
The food truck will feature some of the restaurant’s familiar items, including the Hannah Taco, which is grilled chicken baked in queso. Wright said, though, that the food truck will focus more on the barbecue side of the restaurant, with chopped brisket and sausage sandwiches, for instance.
Rico’s closed
A slow business environment prompted Rico’s Kitchen and Cantina in Longview to close past week, said one of the owners, Rich Seymour.
A handwritten sign on the door this past week said “closed forever.”
“Mexican food — I love it. I eat it all the time, but they’re everywhere,” Seymour said. “It’s a hard, hard market.”
The future of the restaurant is under discussion, he said, and it’s possible it could change formats.
Rico’s opened about a year ago at 1217 McCann Road in a building that for many years was home to McCann Street Grill.
Seymour also owns Grind & Shine Coffee and Espresso, with locations in Longview Mall and Diana. He also owns Pizza House, with a location that opened about eight months ago in Clarksville and one that debuted this past week in Pittsburg. Seymour said he has plans to open a Pizza House in Longview as well.
Downtown clinic planned
Dr. Daytral Brown, nurse practitioner, is moving her family practice clinic to downtown Longview later this year.
The new location of The Beverly Clinic is under construction at 602 E. Methvin St. Brown said she expects to move her office there from Judson Road in September or October.
She chose to build on Methvin Street because the area is “underdeveloped.” Plus it’s close to other health care facilities, including Christus Good Shepherd and Open Imaging.
“It’s along the bus route. That was important to me as well so patients would have transportation to and from their appointments,” Brown said. “It turned out to be the ideal location.”
Brown serves patients ages 5 and older as their primary care provider. She will expand her services at the new location, with the addition of her new Vita Health quick care clinic, and her practice will add another nurse practitioner.
Sephora grand opening
Sephora will mark its grand opening on Wednesday inside Kohl’s, at 3096 N. Eastman Road, Suite 100 in Longview. Sephora is a “prestige” makeup, skin care, hair and fragrance retailer, featuring such brands as Rare Beauty, NARS, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Giorgio Armani, Olaplex and Sephora Collection. Sephora also has a location inside of JCPenney in Longview Mall.