Diagnostic Clinic of Longview expects to break ground on a "massive" new facility before the end of the year.
In 2020, the multi-specialty physician group posted a sign on vacant land on East Hawkins Parkway saying it is the "Future Home of Diagnostic Clinic of Longview." Chief Financial Officer Tina Haggard said this past week that the project was put on the back burner at that time because of COVID-19.
"We were waiting on the right time to start back," she said, and now DCOL is in the process of developing the facility's layout. "We are hoping to break ground before the end of the year."
She explained that DCOL rents the property where its doctors operate from now on the Longview Regional Medical Center campus, and it has outgrown that space. It will continue to have a presence there after the move, but a majority of the physician group will move to the new campus.
"We're still processing what that's going to look like," Haggard said.
She said the new location will be a "massive facility" with more than 100,000 square foot of space.
Diagnostic Clinic's website says it was formed in 1975 and has 18 locations, more than 90 physicians and 30 mid-level providers. Its principal focus is primary care, but it also offers 16 sub-specialties, with services that include: pediatrics and adolescent medicine; obstetrics/gynecology; and family practice and internal medicine.
Smoothie King location
Smoothie King has started permitting for its new West Longview location.
The city of Longview previously gave permission to Smoothie King franchisee Matt McKinney to add a drive-thru window to a former Alpine Laundry and a salon at 2002 Toler Road.
This month, the firm applied for a building permit for an estimated $200,000 remodel of the 1,308-square-foot building "to a drive-thru only Smoothie King restaurant." The application says, "Appropriate plumbing, electrical and cosmetic updates will be done."
Additional details were not immediately available from McKinney.
McKinney, of Tyler, also operates the existing Smoothie King in Longview, on Loop 281 near Fourth Street, and several other locations around East Texas.
Annexation, zoning requests
The Longview City Council gave its approval this month to several requests that will make new commercial and residential developments possible.
Aaon Coil Products expansion: The City Council gave its blessing to a zoning change for almost 9 acres of land that Aaon Coil Products owns next door to its facility on Gum Springs Road, changing the designation from single-and two- family zoning to light industrial. The land is east of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard north of Young Street.
Aaon, which manufactures commercial heating and air conditioning units, completed a 220,000-square-foot expansion in 2021. The zoning change makes way for Aaon's plans to double that with an additional 220,000-square-foot expansion.
QT on its way: Council members approved a request for annexation and then a zoning change for about 5 acres of land where a Quik Trip — or QT — gas station is planned to be built at the southeast corner of Eastman Road and the Interstate 20 Access Road. In addition to the annexation, the council agreed to designate the land for "heavy commercial" development.
Spring Hill developments: The Spring Hill area would see several new retail and residential developments under measures approved the City Council.
Developer Robert Wallin is planning a retail development on about 5.6 acres where the council agreed to a zoning change from single-family to general retail. The land is at the southeast corner of Gilmer and Spring Hill roads and fronts Gilmer Road.
Wallin also received approval for a zoning change of about 3.6 acres on the backside of the same property, where he is planning to build a residential development. Details are still being finalized, but Wallin told the council that despite the zoning change that allows smaller lots and homes, he's planning on building homes with three to four bedrooms that are in the 1,400-1,600-square foot range, which he said is similar to what's being built in the area.
The City Council also gave its approval to rezone 6.23 acres of land at 4125 Gregg Tex Road from agriculture to townhome. Gilmer resident developer Brady Chambers is planning a townhome development there.