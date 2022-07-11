Bessie and Hudson Johnson like to share their passions, the things they enjoy, with other people.
Within a couple of weeks, they'll start doing that at Greenside Beverage Co., a new bar that will serve natural wines and beer brewed in-house, as well as "guest taps," in a newly renovated space with long ties to Longview's culinary history
Located at 102 N. Green St., at the southwest corner at Tyler Street, Greenside will occupy the space where the beloved Carlito's restaurant once was located. It's next door to where Cace's Kitchen will soon begin serving food again where that family's restaurant began in 1949. Its renovation gives a nod to the building's long history, with exposed beams in the ceiling. The brick walls were power washed, revealing longstanding colors of varied patterns from paint or perhaps wallpaper that was left as a testament to the past. A large outdoor patio was built at the back of the building, incorporating into the design the portion of the building left damaged years ago by a train derailment. The long bar and other furnishings were made from a variety of reclaimed wood.
"Beyond the kind of kismet nature of it being where it is, Hudson and I both are passionate about downtown Longview," Bessie Johnson said, and they appreciate being a part of a that environment.
Hudson, a Longview native, works in commercial real estate investment. Bessie, who has experiencing working with nonprofit organizations, is executive director of the Friends of Lake Lomond, a nonprofit group working to develop a trail and park at Longview's Lake Lomond. She also will run Greenside.
Natural wine, Johnson said, is a broad category of wines made by small, independent producers and made with fewer added sulfites. They're "lively, wild" wines that employ "ancestral methods of wine making that we're really interested in," Johnson said.
"We're excited to be bringing in wines that have never made it to this part of Texas," Bessie said.
Hudson Johnson has more than 10 years of experience with home brewing, she said, and they'll also highlight regional Texas beers the couple enjoys.
"We just had this idea of making a space that would be something we would like to go to ourselves," and offer something they love themselves, Bessie said.
While the rest of Tyler Street through downtown Longview has seen building improvements and new businesses locate there in recent years, the western end had not until more recent months. It's now home to Woolley G's Bike and Fitness, an event center and other businesses. Greenside is within a couple of weeks of opening, and Bessie said people have provided positive feedback about the improvements made to the more than 80-year-old building and that end of downtown Longview.
Greenside will be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday.