Chardonay Carter-Paige's baking business helped her cope with the tragedies of life.
Her cottage industry bakery, Finessin Tasty Treats, took a big step this month when she started offering her desserts at Chad's Hotwings, Fish and Burgers in Gladewater.
The Longview woman said the restaurant's owners, Chad and Karen Brown, had been looking for someone to offer desserts at their restaurant for some time. Carter-Paige's husband works for Republic Services and had met the Browns on his route.
She's a California native, but she and her family moved here from Colorado in January 2022. Before their move, she was a surgical technologist for 13 years. She recalled that doctors she previously worked with had commented on her skills in the operating room, telling her she could "finesse" anything. She later incorporated that into her business name.
Carter-Paige had to leave that career after she said she was diagnosed with uterine cancer. She was pregnant at the same time, but lost the baby when it was born too early because of her illness. Doctors had done their best to preserve her ability to have more children, and they removed tumors that weighed 8 pounds.
She said she later had two more children.
Carter-Paige said she almost died several times during cancer treatment, but she continued to work. She already had one older son in addition to her husband to think about.
When she began working for the postal service delivering mail, she said she saw something on her route: Many of her customers were going through the same kinds of difficulties as she was.
"I just started bringing people something sweet to make them smile," Carter-Paige said, describing it as therapeutic, helping her recover from the things she had gone through.
From there, her baking business began to blossom. She started working to relaunch it here in East Texas when her family moved to Longview to help one of her sons recover from a traumatic experience. They had family in this area, and her family bought a house in Longview, where she eventually hopes to open her own bakery.
"We really like Longview. We felt like this would be a really good place for our kids," she said.
She said she'd been trying to get her desserts in the doors of some Longview businesses when her husband learned the Browns had been looking for someone to provide desserts in their restaurant. She took some samples in — sweet potato pies and pecan chess squares and other sweets. She sold out that day.
"I was so shocked. I was so blessed that Chad and Karen let me come in the door as my own business. It's really exciting," she said.
She said she'll bring a variety of her Tasty Treats to the restaurant each day, including peach cobbler and all kinds of cake — strawberry crunch, lemon blueberry and Oreo cakes. She also makes large 6-ounce cookies in flavors that include Funfetti, red velvet and cookies with three types of chocolate. Her menu also includes loaded caramel brownies.
"These are meant to be shared with someone," Carter-Paige said of her cookies.
Her website, www.finessintastytreats.com/, features pictures of the desserts she makes — Fancy Candied Apples, Cheesecake Stuffed Strawberries and Cheesecake Stuffed Waffle Cones, mini pies, muffins, cinnamon rolls and more. She also take special orders for wedding, birthday and other special event cakes.