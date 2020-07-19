CenterPoint Energy is encouraging customers to contact the company if they are experiencing financial difficulty and might need assistance with payments, arrangements or extensions during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
While CenterPoint has suspended service disconnections for natural gas, customers are encouraged to call to avoid disruption once the suspension ends. CenterPoint has an estimated 15,560 customers in the Longview area.
Customers who need payment assistance are advised to contact customer service for guidance regarding payment programs. To request a payment extension or arrangement, go to CenterPointEnergy.com/PaymentAssistance or CenterPointEnergy.com/MyAccount .