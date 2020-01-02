From staff and wire reports
An upcoming national ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes drew criticism from two Colorado college students, one of whom is from Longview, who said nicotine — not the flavors — are what draws them to the products.
“Definitely, it is addictive: the little nicotine voice that goes off in my head,” said Mary-Anna “Doodle” Spears, who shopped Thursday at the Smoke Center Vape/Smoke Shop on Loop 281 in Longview. “The flavor does not matter.”
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it will prohibit fruit, candy, mint and dessert flavors from small, cartridge-based e-cigarettes that are popular with high school students. But menthol and tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes will be allowed to remain on the market.
E-cigarettes are battery-powered devices that typically heat a flavored nicotine solution into an inhalable aerosol.
The administration’s flavor ban also will entirely exempt large, tank-based vaping devices, which are primarily sold in vape shops that cater to adult smokers.
Companies will have 30 days after the policy is published to halt manufacturing, sales and shipping.
Under Thursday’s policy change, the Food and Drug Administration said it would begin targeting companies that continue to sell the prohibited products.
Both Spears, 21, of Rancho Mirage, California, and her boyfriend Bishop Williams, 20, of Longview are juniors attending the University of Colorado in Boulder. The Boulder City Council in August cracked down on flavored e-cigarette products containing nicotine, and voters in November approved a ban on their sales, the Denver Post reported.
The Post said Boulder also raised the legal age for buying e-cigarettes to 21 — a move that went into effect on Sept. 1 in Texas for all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes.
And President Donald Trump on Dec. 20 signed legislation that raised the legal age to buy tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, to 21 across the nation.
The Smoke Center that Spears and Bishop patronized does not sell products to customers under age 21. Management there and at several other vape shops and convenience stores in Longview declined to be interviewed.
Spears, an architecture student who works in a smoke shop in Boulder, said the ban on flavored vapes “really didn’t affect” customers because they can buy other tobacco products.
Bishop, however, took it a little more personally.
“For me, it is frustrating because I can still buy chewing tobacco, but I can’t buy a cherry (flavored) e-cigarette,” he said.
Bishop, an economics major, said he began using e-cigarettes about five years ago to prevent him from using cigarettes.
“I still wanted something (as a stimulant),” Bishop said.
Spears said she began using e-cigarettes about four years ago because she wanted to kick her smoking habit.
The exemptions of menthol- and tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes and tank-based devices represent a significant retreat from Trump’s original plan announced four months ago. The original plan would have banned all vaping flavors — including menthol — from all types of e-cigarettes.
The new policy will preserve a major portion of the multibillion-dollar vaping market. And the changes are likely to please both the largest e-cigarette manufacturer, Juul Labs, and thousands of vape shop owners who sell the tank-based systems, which allow users to mix customized flavors.
E-cigarettes have been pitched to adults as a less-harmful alternative to traditional cigarettes, but data on their ability to help smokers quit is limited.
The FDA has struggled for years to find the appropriate approach to regulating vaping. Under current law, all e-cigarettes are supposed to undergo an FDA review beginning in May.
Only those that can demonstrate a benefit for U.S. public health will be permitted to stay on the market.
“We have to protect our families,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday, ahead of the announcement. “At the same time, it’s a big industry. We want to protect the industry.”
The flavor ban applies to e-cigarettes that use prefilled nicotine cartridges mainly sold at gas stations and convenience stores. Juul is the biggest player in that market, but it previously pulled all of its flavors except menthol and tobacco after coming under intense political scrutiny. Many smaller manufacturers continue to sell sweet, fruity flavors such as “grape slushie,” “strawberry cotton candy” and “sea salt blueberry.”
The tank-based systems allow users to fill the device with the flavor of their choice. Sales of these devices represent an estimated 40% of the U.S. vaping business, with sales across some 15,000 to 19,000 shops.
Still, the new policy represents the federal government’s biggest step yet to combat a surge in teen vaping that officials fear is hooking a generation of young people on nicotine. In the latest government survey, more than one in four high school students reported using e-cigarettes in the previous month, despite federal law banning sales to those under 18. Late last month, Trump signed a law raising the minimum age to purchase all tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21 nationwide.
“We will not stand idly by as this crisis among America’s youth grows and evolves, and we will continue monitoring the situation and take further actions as necessary,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement.
Incoming FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said the government’s approach attempts to balance the problem of underage vaping with “the potential role that e-cigarettes may play in helping adult smokers transition completely away” from regular cigarettes.
But the decision to permit menthol and exempt tank-based vapes was immediately condemned by anti-tobacco advocates who have lobbied the Trump administration to follow through on its initial pledge to ban all flavors except tobacco.
When Trump officials first sketched out their plans at a White House event in September, they specifically said menthol would be banned. But that effort stalled after vaping proponents and lobbyists pushed back and White House advisers told Trump that a total flavor ban could cost him votes.
Industry groups including the Vapor Technology Association launched an aggressive social media campaign, contending that the plan would force the closure of vaping shops, eliminating jobs and sending users of electronic cigarettes back to traditional smokes.
Trump’s initial announcement came amid an outbreak of unexplained lung illnesses tied to vaping. But since then, health officials have tied the vast majority of the cases to a contaminating filler added to illicit THC vaping liquids. THC is the chemical in marijuana that makes users feel high.
Trump suggested ahead of the announcement that the flavor restrictions might be temporary.
“Hopefully, if everything’s safe, they’re going to be going very quickly back onto the market,” he told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.