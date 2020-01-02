Bloomberg
Commodities notched their best annual performance since 2016, with crude to copper posting annual gains.
The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index hit its highest since November 2018 as trade tensions ebb, a risk-on mood sweeps markets, and the dollar eases. The gauge was up 11% in 2019.
Commodities benefited from an end-of-year surge as the outlook for 2020 appeared to be more promising than conditions that prevailed for much of 2019. The U.S.-China phase-one pact, expected to be formally concluded this month, hinges on the Asian nation increasing purchases of farm goods.
In addition, prospects for a deal have helped spur restocking by raw-materials users, according to Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.
”Renewed optimism from the U.S.-China trade deal is driving demand expectations higher,” said Howie Lee, an economist at the Singapore-based lender. “Stockpiles are low going into 2020 and, with the expected pickup in demand, a lot of industry players find themselves short of inventories.”
Raw materials have also enjoyed a tailwind from a weaker U.S. currency, with the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index retreating 1.8% in December to the lowest level since July. After three interest rate cuts this year, the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to hold monetary policy steady over 2020.