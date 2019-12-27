The LongView
By the numbers, the Longview-area economy appears to be humming.
Take a look at the latest data in the key indicators:
Sales tax revenue, which offers a good indication of the area’s economic health, has been trending up in Longview and Gregg County.
The unemployment rate, which is the percentage of unemployed workers in the three-county Longview Metropolitan Statistical Area, has been declining steadily. And the size of the workforce is increasing.
Sales of single-family homes in Longview and the area are up and heading for an increase over 2018, which saw the number of home sales jump to a record high.
Of the four primary indicators tracked by The LongView, only energy is raising concerns, as several data points suggest a slowdown that is impacting the area economy.
The situation in the energy industry locally broadly mirrors that seen statewide. Karr Ingham, the Amarillo economist who created and writes the Texas Petro Index for the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers, put it this way in his most recent commentary:
“Oil and gas activity in Texas is in a state of decline in 2019, though it could be much worse” he wrote.
Statewide trends
The Longview area will follow other statewide economic trends as well.
According to economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, this is the story statewide: Economic growth was slowing into December, but remained positive. Here are some other key points from the Outlook for the Texas Economy published this month by the Fed:
Unemployment remained at historically low levels, corroborating the strength of the labor market, although average wages remained stagnant after adjusting for inflation.
Housing sales rebounded amid low mortgage interest rates while the residential construction outlook was positive. Strength in the national and state economies dropped foreclosure inventories in the third quarter.
Energy prices dipped, but oil prices were above the commonly considered break-even price of $50 per barrel.
The service sector remained healthy, although manufacturing business activity took a step back. Correspondingly, manufacturing and crude oil shipments fell, dropping total export values.
Trade concerns
“Political and trade-related uncertainty remain the greatest deterrents to Texas’ economic expansion, although headway has been recently made regarding the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement,” the Fed’s economists wrote.
The Dallas Fed’s Texas Business-Cycle Index stabilized at 3.9 percent on a seasonally adjusted annualized rate, confirming overall healthy economic conditions.
The Texas Leading Economic Index — a measure of future directional changes in the business cycle — flattened after two consecutive decreases, suggesting moderate growth moving forward.
Average weekly manufacturing hours increased, the Fed said; the Texas value of the dollar, however, posted its third straight uptick, weighing down export values by making domestic goods costlier to international buyers.
The Texas Consumer Confidence Index inched forward but failed to recover lost ground from a September drop.
Amid low mortgage rates, Texas housing sales recovered from September’s slowdown, increasing 2.8 percent.
The Texas Residential Construction Cycle Index, which measures construction activity, ticked up with industry-wage improvements. The Residential Construction Leading Index rose to its highest level since the Great Recession amid upward-trending building permits, suggesting higher levels of construction in the coming months.
The same might be said of residential construction activity in Longview. After a slower start, builders in the last few months have been picking up the pace, with the number of permits issued for construction of single family homes through November matching that of a year ago.