Dollar General is bringing its latest concept, called Popshelf, to Texas.
After blanketing mostly rural Texas with more than 1,625 Dollar General stores since the 1970s, the Tennessee-based retailer says this concept was created to go after higher-income households in the suburbs of larger cities.
The first Popshelf in Texas will open this spring in McKinney’s Eldorado Plaza shopping center in space that formerly housed a Pier 1 Imports. One more has been announced in the Thousand Oaks area of San Antonio, and more Texas Popshelf stores are in the works, according to the retailer.
Most items cost $5 or less in categories that include seasonal merchandise, housewares and home décor, health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies, and paper products and party goods. The stores also sell toys, snacks and electronics.
Popshelf stores are about 9,000 square feet, slightly larger than the average Dollar General. About 50 are open so far in the Southeast.
Texas is likely to get a few, based on Dollar General’s footprint in the state. Its Texas store count is 40% higher than its next-largest states of Georgia and Florida.
Popshelf’s price target of $5 or less puts it squarely in the market to compete with fast-growing FiveBelow. Dollar General is planning to grow Popshelf even faster than its competitor.
Dollar General plans to open 100 Popshelf stores this year and reach 1,000 stores in the U.S. by the end of 2025, the company said. FiveBelow was founded in 2002 and has just now opened more than 1,100 stores.
Among the dollar stores, Dollar General has had the most financial success, increasing its same-store sales for 30 consecutive years. It’s the largest U.S. retailer by store count with 18,000 and the company told analysts in December that it will open its first stores outside the U.S. Ten stores are planned for Mexico this year.
Dollar General opened its first two Popshelf stores in late 2020, which was not only the first year of the pandemic but a record year for store closings and retail bankruptcies. It moved ahead with its plans anyway and the company told analysts in December that Popshelf is “far exceeding our expectations” with annual sales of $1.7 million to $2 million per store.
Popshelf is hiring. Each store will have a staff of 15 people.
Creating a new concept is often a defensive move for retailers. It’s a tough decision to divert resources and create a chain that may cannibalize what it already has.
Other notable concepts created by retailers: Gap created Old Navy in the 1990s and since added other brands. J. Crew created Madewell in the 2000s. H-E-B created Central Market in the 1990s.
Usually the old and new chains operate in tandem but not always. The Dayton regional department store company no longer exists, but it had the foresight in 1962 to create Target for discount shoppers.