DEVELOPMENTAL
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC McLofflin HV Unit C 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Holloway, S/295 Gas 12,000 3.5 Miles SW Waskom
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC McLofflin HV Unit D 4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Holloway, S/295 Gas 12,000 3.5 Miles SW Waskom
Panola Sheridan Production Co III, LLC Hull Unit B B10 Carthage (Hill, Southwest) Flanagan, C/215 Oil/Gas 9,670 4 Miles NE Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Flanagan-Jernigan HV Unit C 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Lovell, B/400 Gas 12,000 7 Miles E DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Flanagan-Jernigan HV Unit D 4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Lovell, B/400 Gas 12,000 7 Miles E DeBerry
Robertson Hawkwood Energy Operating, LLC Morgan Unit 1H Aguila Vado (Eagleford) Cox, GW/101 Oil 9,200 9 Miles SE Franklin
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Strong-Crim (AW) 1H Oak Hill (Cotton Valley) Warren, EB/835 Gas 11,000 1.3 Miles NE Henderson
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Strong-Crim (AW) 2H Oak Hill (Cotton Valley) Warren, EB/835 Gas 11,000 1.3 Miles NE Henderson
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location
Cass Rose City Resources, LLC J.O. Brooks 1 Linden, East (Cotton Valley) 11,658 64 20 Bbls/10 Mcf 5 Miles NE Avinger
Harrison Brooks Petroleum Co. Baker 1H Whelan (Pettit) 7,411 32; 162 Bbls/92 Mcf 3.6 Miles W Harleton
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Furrh GR-Furrh WK (AW) 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,023 2.75 21860 Mcf 15.5 Miles SE Marshall
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Furrh GR-Furrh WK (AW) 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,039 2.50 16706 Mcf 15.5 Miles SE Marshall
Henderson Weathers Exploration, Inc. Enserch Processing, Inc. 1 Trinidad, S.E. (Travis Peak) 8,826 1 138.3 Mcf 1.1 Miles S Trinidad
Limestone Compadre Resources, LLC NM 1213 1 Mexia 3,335 NA 3.3 Bbls 11.1 Miles NE Groesbeck
Marion Brooks Petroleum Co. Morris 1H Lake Ferrell (Pettit, Upper) 7,370 24 255 Bbls/95 Mcf 4.4 Miles NW Harleton
Panola CCI East Texas Upstream LLC SN1 AGC 1HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,865 2 11801 Mcf 9.3 Miles NE Carthage
Panola CCI East Texas Upstream LLC SN1 AGC 2HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,877 2 16267 Mcf 9.3 Miles NE Carthage
Panola Buffco Production Inc. Holland 1 Carthage (Travis Peak) 9,267 NA 27 Bbls/32 Mcf 1.5 Miles SW Clayton
Panola CRD Operating, LLC C.I. Bell Gas Unit No. 1 5 Carthage (Travis Peak) 10,240 48/64 18 Bbls/12 Mcf 6.5 Miles E Tatum
Robertson Treadstone Energy PRTNR OP, LLC Pabst Unit 2HA Giddings (Austin Chalk-3) 5,696 64/64 1797 Bbls/495 Mcf 16.2 Miles SW Franklin
Wood Valence Operating Co. Malloy Unit 1H Como (Rodessa Hill, Lo.) 7,853 48/64 308 Bbls/230 Mcf 5 Miles NE Yantis