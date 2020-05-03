DEVELOPMENTAL
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Harrison Trinity Operating (USG), LLC Jones 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) McAllister, W/474 Gas 12.000 4.78 Miles N Waskom
Harrison Trinity Operating (USG), LLC Jones 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) McAllister, W/474 Gas 12.000 4.78 Miles N Waskom
Nacogdoches KUDU Midstream LLC Martinsville AGI 1 Martinsville (Travis Peak) Ybarbp, J/630 Injection 7,675 14.1 Miles E Nacogdoches
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Guill-Furrh HV Unit C 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thompson, S/673 Gas 13,000 3.5 Miles S DeBerry
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location
Angelina BP America Production Co. Allosaurus Gas Unit Allocation 3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 15,284 2 11070 Mcf 8.5 Miles NE Lufkin
Harrison Sheridan Production Co., LLC Reuben Pierce Gas Unit 7 Waskom (Travis Peak 1) 9,700 .75 47 Mcf 3 Miles W Waskom
Harrison Tanos Exploration II, LLC Bosh-Thanos (Alloc) 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,301 2.5 21320 7.9 Miles NW Elysian Fields
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC McLofflin HV Unit B 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,862 2.375 15338 Mcf 3.5 Miles SW Waskom
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC McLofflin HV Unit B 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,711 2.375 15489 Mcf 3.5 Miles SW Waskom
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC McLofflin HV Unit B 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,857 2.375 18594 Mcf 3.5 Miles SW Waskom
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC Glass Onion GU 3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12,721 2.25 8880 Mcf 16.25 Miles E Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches BP America Production Co. Callisto Gas Unit 2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14,142 2 15504 Mcf 6.4 Miles W Chireno
Panola Tanos Exploration II, LLC Panola 2 Unit 6 Carthage (Travis Peak) 9,700 1.25 70 Mcf 7.8 Miles S Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Keller-Lagrone HV Unit A 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,947 2.375 22390 Mcf 3.5 Miles S DeBerry
Panola Tanos Exploration II, LLC Mauritzen-Vera Davis-Beckham 1H Carthage (Cotton Valley) 9,619 1.75 7339 Mcf 3.5 Miles SW Clayton
Rains Hawkwood Energy Operating, LLC Holland Unit 1H Aguila Vado (Eagleford) 7,925 16 691.33/277 Mcf 12.11 Miles SE Franklin
Rusk KJ Energy, LLC Pool-Cyphers-White 1H Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley) 10,347 3.068 6149 Mcf 11.1 Miles SE Henderson
Rusk KJ Energy, LLC Pool-Wilks 2H Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley) 10,375 2 6027 Mcf 11.1 Miles SE Henderson
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Kangerga 1-Alford RO (AW) 1H Minden (Cotton Valley Cons.) 10,808 2.125 7251 Mcf 2.5 Miles SE Henderson
Rusk: CCI East Texas Upstream LLC Barksdale Estate Gas Unit 2PG Minden (Travis Peak Cons.) 10,978 14 83 Bbls/132 Mcf 8.1 Miles NW Henderson
Rusk Amplify Energy Operating LLC Clower 5 Minden, S. (Pettit) 11,000 3.068 474 Mcf 3.6 Miles SE Henderson
Rusk Trivium Operating, LLC Benton ‘H’ 11 Minden (Travis Peak Cons.) 10,900 15/64 70 Bbls/85 Mcf 2.5 Miles NE Henderson
San Augustine BP America Production CO. Mississippi Gas Unit 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 15,219 2 12336 3 Miles NW Broaddus