DEVELOPMENTAL
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Harrison Merit Energy Co. Hurd Gas Unit 7 Woodlawn (Travis Peak) Watkins, L/750 Oil/Gas 10,105 .5 Miles S Woodlawn
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Hudson G 5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) White, JL/745 Gas 12,000 7.9 Miles SE DeBerry
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Hudson G 6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) White, JL/745 Gas 12,000 7.9 Miles SE DeBerry
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Hudson G 7H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) White, JL/745 Gas 12,000 7.9 Miles SE DeBerry
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Hudson G 4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) White, JL/745 Gas 12,000 7.9 Miles SE DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Guill-Furrh HV Unit B 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thompson, S/673 Gas 13,000 3.5 Miles S DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Guill-Furrh HV Unit D 4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thompson, S/673 Gas 13,000 3.5 Miles S DeBerry
Robertson Hawkwood Energy Operating, LLC Orts Unit 1H Aguila Vado (Eagleford) Cox, GW/101 Oil 9,200 9 Miles SE Franklin
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location
Angelina BP America Production Co. Dracorex Gas Unit 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 15,595 2.25 10272 Mcf 8.5 Miles N Huntington
Cass Brooks Petroleum Co. Heather 1 Linden, East ( Cotton Valley) 11,585 24 103 Bbls/20 Mcf 5 Miles NE Avinger
Gregg Buffco Production Inc. Norris Estate 3 Willow Springs (Pettit) 7,828 NA 16 Bbls 5 Miles NE Kilgore
Harrison Tanos Exploration II, LLC Bosh-Thanos (ALLOC) 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,283 2.5 22856 Mcf 7.9 Miles SW Elysian Fields
Marion Rose City Resources, LLC Watson Heirs 1 Whelan (Cotton Valley) 11,200 1 284 Mcf 4.95 Miles N Harleton
Panola Tanos Exploration II, LLC Smith 2 Carthage, South (Travis Peak) 11,330 1.25 100 Mcf 5.9 Miles SW Clayton
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Pope Jean HV Unit A 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,471 2.375 20363 Mcf 13 Miles SE DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Pope Jean HV Unit B 4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,384 2.375 19134 Mcf 13 Miles SE DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Pope Jean HV Unit C 5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,444 2.375 20795 Mcf 13 Miles SE DeBerry
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corp. Viper 2 8 Oak Hill (Pettit) 10,950 1.25 552 Mcf 4.2 Miles SE Henderson
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. BSI Geoducks DU H1 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14,662 .75 15039 Mcf 10.7 Miles S San Augustine
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. BSI Geoducks DU H2 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14,330 2.375 14985 Mcf 10.7 Miles W San Augustine
Van Zandt Jamex, Inc. Bomar 1 Edgewood (Cotton Valley) 11,750 6 1056 Mcf 1.5 Miles SE Edgewood
Wood Strand Energy, L.C. Matthews 2 Crow (Sub-Clarksville) 6,050 10/64 80 Bbls/20 Mcf 7 Miles E Hawkins