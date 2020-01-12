DEVELOPMENTAL

County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location

Harrison TW Clemons Operating Co., LLC Frank Davis Estate Gas Unit #2 5 Woodlawn (Pettit) Husband, J/297 Gas 6,600 2.7 Miles S Woodlawn

Nacogdoches Sonerra Resources Corp. Moon Pie 40 Nacogdoches Mora, JM/827 Oil/Gas 650 15 Miles SE Nacogdoches

Panola Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC Beau Hodges ‘H’ 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Straw, L/644 Gas 13,000 1.9 Miles SE Elysian Fields

Panola Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC Sarah Hodges ‘H’ 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Straw, L/644 Gas 13,000 1.9 Miles SE Elysian Fields

Robertson BBL Operating Co. LLC Big Bad John 1H Giddings (Austin Chalk-3) Nixon, GA/31 Oil 6,000 3 Miles SE Hearne

COMPLETIONS

County. Operator. Lease/Well. Field. Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.)....................................Location

Anderson. Tower Resources Inc.. Wallace, G.B. “A” 3A. Slocum, South (Woodbine). 5,975. NA. NA. 3 Miles S Slocum

Harrison. Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Woodley HV Unit C 3H. Carthage (Haynesville Shale). 11,138. 2.375. 23701 Mcf. 4.5 Miles NW Elysian Fields

Harrison. Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC. Abercrombie Vincent ‘H’. Carthage (Haynesville Shale). 10,917. 2.75. 27163 Mcf. 2 Miles SW Waskom

Nacogdoches. ARK-LA-TEX Energy, L.L.C.. Hayter Estate 3. Miyagi (Pettit). 10,600. 1. 124 Mcf. 9.3 Miles NW Nacogdoches

Panola. Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Frost Lumber Co. GU 1 4H. Carthage, SE (CV). 9,381. 1.5. 4308 Mcf. 11.5 Miles SE Carthage

Panola. Sheridan Production Co., LLC. Black Unit 21. Carthage (Travis Peak 6400). 9,464. NA. NA. 4.6 Miles NE Carthage

Panola. Chevron U.S.A. Inc.. HarrisS, S.S. “A” 8. Carthage (Travis Peak 6400). 10,033. NA. NA. 6.6 Miles SW Beckville

Rusk. Cotton Valley Resources, LLC. Crim ET AL 1. Henderson (Rusk Co. Pettit). 7,602. 64/64. 11.69 Bbls/8 Mcf. 1 Miles NE Henderson

Rusk. KJ Energy, LLC. Pool-Cyphers-White 1H. Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley). 10,347. 2. 6139 Mcf. 11.1 Miles SE Henderson

Rusk. Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.. Kangerga 1-Alford RO (AW) 1H. Minden (Cotton Valley Cons.). 10,808. 2.125. 7251 Mcf. 2.5 Miles SE Henderson

San Augustine. High Roller Wells, L.L.C.. Highroller SWD 5. Pine Grove (CVL “B” Lime). 7,700. NA. NA. 3.5 Miles S San Augustine

Smith. Maximus Operating, LTD.. Anderson Charitable Trust 5. Crow (Paluxy, Lower). 6,302. NA. NA. 7.5 Miles NE Lindale

Wood. XTO Energy Inc.. Hawkins Field Unit 3026. Hawkins. 5,021. NA. NA. .97 Mile NW Hawkins

Wood. XTO Energy Inc.. Exxon Fee SWD 1304D. Hawkins. 5,825. NA. NA. 6 Miles N Hawkins

Wood. BASA Resources, Inc.. Alba (Sub-Clarksville) N.C. Unit 4103. Alba. 4,125. NA. NA. 0.5 Mile SE Alba

— The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission for the period Dec. 22 to Jan. 4. The following counties were searched: Anderson, Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Ellis, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Leon, Limestone, Marion, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Robertson, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.