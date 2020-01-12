DEVELOPMENTAL
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Harrison TW Clemons Operating Co., LLC Frank Davis Estate Gas Unit #2 5 Woodlawn (Pettit) Husband, J/297 Gas 6,600 2.7 Miles S Woodlawn
Nacogdoches Sonerra Resources Corp. Moon Pie 40 Nacogdoches Mora, JM/827 Oil/Gas 650 15 Miles SE Nacogdoches
Panola Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC Beau Hodges ‘H’ 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Straw, L/644 Gas 13,000 1.9 Miles SE Elysian Fields
Panola Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC Sarah Hodges ‘H’ 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Straw, L/644 Gas 13,000 1.9 Miles SE Elysian Fields
Robertson BBL Operating Co. LLC Big Bad John 1H Giddings (Austin Chalk-3) Nixon, GA/31 Oil 6,000 3 Miles SE Hearne
COMPLETIONS
County. Operator. Lease/Well. Field. Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.)....................................Location
Anderson. Tower Resources Inc.. Wallace, G.B. “A” 3A. Slocum, South (Woodbine). 5,975. NA. NA. 3 Miles S Slocum
Harrison. Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Woodley HV Unit C 3H. Carthage (Haynesville Shale). 11,138. 2.375. 23701 Mcf. 4.5 Miles NW Elysian Fields
Harrison. Comstock Oil & Gas, LLC. Abercrombie Vincent ‘H’. Carthage (Haynesville Shale). 10,917. 2.75. 27163 Mcf. 2 Miles SW Waskom
Nacogdoches. ARK-LA-TEX Energy, L.L.C.. Hayter Estate 3. Miyagi (Pettit). 10,600. 1. 124 Mcf. 9.3 Miles NW Nacogdoches
Panola. Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Frost Lumber Co. GU 1 4H. Carthage, SE (CV). 9,381. 1.5. 4308 Mcf. 11.5 Miles SE Carthage
Panola. Sheridan Production Co., LLC. Black Unit 21. Carthage (Travis Peak 6400). 9,464. NA. NA. 4.6 Miles NE Carthage
Panola. Chevron U.S.A. Inc.. HarrisS, S.S. “A” 8. Carthage (Travis Peak 6400). 10,033. NA. NA. 6.6 Miles SW Beckville
Rusk. Cotton Valley Resources, LLC. Crim ET AL 1. Henderson (Rusk Co. Pettit). 7,602. 64/64. 11.69 Bbls/8 Mcf. 1 Miles NE Henderson
Rusk. KJ Energy, LLC. Pool-Cyphers-White 1H. Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley). 10,347. 2. 6139 Mcf. 11.1 Miles SE Henderson
Rusk. Sabine Oil & Gas Corp.. Kangerga 1-Alford RO (AW) 1H. Minden (Cotton Valley Cons.). 10,808. 2.125. 7251 Mcf. 2.5 Miles SE Henderson
San Augustine. High Roller Wells, L.L.C.. Highroller SWD 5. Pine Grove (CVL “B” Lime). 7,700. NA. NA. 3.5 Miles S San Augustine
Smith. Maximus Operating, LTD.. Anderson Charitable Trust 5. Crow (Paluxy, Lower). 6,302. NA. NA. 7.5 Miles NE Lindale
Wood. XTO Energy Inc.. Hawkins Field Unit 3026. Hawkins. 5,021. NA. NA. .97 Mile NW Hawkins
Wood. XTO Energy Inc.. Exxon Fee SWD 1304D. Hawkins. 5,825. NA. NA. 6 Miles N Hawkins
Wood. BASA Resources, Inc.. Alba (Sub-Clarksville) N.C. Unit 4103. Alba. 4,125. NA. NA. 0.5 Mile SE Alba